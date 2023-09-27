Hwang Sunwoo Beats Pan Zhanle For 200 Free Asian Games Gold – 1:44.40

19TH ASIAN GAMES

The men’s 200m freestyle was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the 19th Asian Games and the battle between Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo and China’s Pan Zhanle did not disappoint.

When the dust settled this evening in Hangzhou, it was 20-year-old Hwang who wound up on top, registering a new national record and near-continental record in the process.

Hwang touched in a lifetime best of 1:44.40 while Pan settled for silver nearly a second back in 1:45.28. Hwang’s 4x200m freestyle gold medal-winning relaymate Lee Hojoon also landed on the podium, bagging bronze in a result of 1:45.56.

As for Hwang, his outing shaved .02 off of his previous career-quickest mark of 1:44.42, the time he produced for bronze behind winner Matt Richards (1:44.30) and runner-up Tom Dean (1:44.32), both of Great Britain, at this year’s World Championships.

His time also fell just .01 outside of the current Asian Record of 1:44.39 put on the books by Sun Yang at the 2017 World Championships.

This evening, Hwang opened in 50.69 and closed in 53.71 for the new record. He remains the 11th fastest performer of all time in this men’s 200m free.

New KOR Record (Hwang Sunwoo) Old KOR Record (Hwang Sunwoo) Current Asian Record (Sun Yang) 50.69 50.77 51.10 53.71 53.65 53.29 1:44.40 1:44.42 1:44.39

On his perspective racing China’s Pan, Hwang said ahead of the Games, “In the 100m, I will be chasing him, and I won’t feel that much pressure there.

“In the 200m, I am a little faster but his personal best is not that far from my best record. I won’t let my guard down and I will try to stay focused.”

Pan won the 100m freestyle earlier in the competition in a monster time of 46.97 to become the 5th-fastest performer in history. Hwang wound up with the bronze in 48.04 behind silver medalist Wang Haoyu, also of China, who placed 2nd in 48.02.

This is Hwang’s 2nd gold of the meet, however, as he helped Korea make history by earning its first-ever gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay event.