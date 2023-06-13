Husson University Names Lauren Dwyer New Head Swim & Dive Coach

Courtesy: Husson Athletics

BANGOR, Maine — Husson University announced the hiring of Lauren Dwyer as its new men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach on Thursday.

Dwyer takes over a growing program that has won four conference championships in three years, three-straight on the women’s side and one for the men, while also producing four North Atlantic Conference Swimmers of the Year, four divers of the year, multiple rookies of the year selections and several senior scholar athlete award winners.

“We are thrilled to have Lauren take on the role of head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach,” said director of athletics Frank Pergolizzi. “We are confident that she will provide the leadership necessary to steer the Eagles to continued and new unprecedented success. We wish her the very best.”

Dwyer brings a wealth of swimming knowledge to a growing Eagles program having severed as an assistant coach at Colby College since 2021 and head swim coach for the Mid-Maine Dolphins since 2022. Additionally, Dwyer has had coaching stops with Charles River Aquatics, the East Longmeadow Marlins and West Springfield High School.

“”I’m very excited to step into my new role as the head swim coach at Husson University,” said Dwyer. “Husson offers many opportunities for success and I am grateful to be in a position that allows me to help our student-athletes excel and grow during their college careers as well as their future beyond Husson. Go Eagles!”

Prior to Husson, Dwyer served as the director of aquatics at the Alfond Youth and Community Center since 2021 and was an assistant manager of facilities and pro shop at Boston University from 2019 to 2021. Additionally, Dwyer served as coordinator of campus recreation at Springfield College and also as a health and wellness adjunct professor from 2017-2019.

A native of Orono, Maine, Dwyer earned her bachelor of science in exercise science and a minor in psychology from the University of Maine in 2014 and a master’s of science in exercise science and sport psychology from Springfield College in 2018. Dwyer also swam four years at Maine, earning America East Honor Roll.