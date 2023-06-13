La Salle Adds Futures Qualifier Zyenna Martinez (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zyenna Martinez has announced her commitment to swim and study at La Salle University, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Martinez is a native of El Paso, Texas, where she attends El Paso High School and swims with the West Texas Typhoons Swim Team.

“La Salle University offered me the best opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. The school environment made me feel so welcome and wanted.”

Martinez swims a range of events and strokes, making it difficult to point to just one speciality. She currently is under 2023 Futures time standards in the 100 fly and 100 back, owning best times of 57.23 and 58.07, respectively.

This February she wrapped up her high school career at the UIL 5A State Championship. In the 200 IM, she dropped a tenth from the year prior to stop the clock at 2:08.98, earning 6th overall. She also competed in the 100 fly, where she touched in 7th at finals with a time of 57.46.

Many of Martinez’s best times were set this past December at the South Zone TISCA Swimming & Diving Championships. She won the 200 backstroke in 2:05.09, marking a massive six second time drop. She also earned 2nd in the 100 back (58.07), 100 fly (57.23), and 100 IM (59.93), all in best times.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 58.07

200 back – 2:05.09

100 fly – 57.23

200 fly – 2:10.93

200 IM – 2:08.98

400 IM – 4:36.60

La Salle University is a Division I program that competes in the Atlantic 10 conference. The women, led by coach Kerry Smith, finished 8th out of 11 teams at this year’s A-10 Championships. Martinez is currently a few seconds shy of A-10 scoring range, as it took a 2:02.19 to advance in the 200 back this year and a 55.68 in the 100 fly.

Leading the backstroke group this past season was Gabriela Herbreder, who was the only swimmer on the team to crack the 2:00 mark (1:59.77). In the 100, Rosalia Marin Martinez posted the fastest time of the year at 55.94 as the relay lead-off. Both will be sophomores next year, meaning Martinez will have the opportunity to train with a talented backstroke group.

Joining Martinez in the incoming class is Heather Levesque, Hope Haney, and Denise Yushan. Levesque is the other member of this class who swims backstroke, as she owns best times of 59.00/2:00.54 in the 100 and 200.

