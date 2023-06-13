David Charles Opts To Stay In-State With UT Permian Basin (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

David Charles has announced that he will remain in-state this fall to swim and study at the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB). Charles is a native of Houston, Texas, where he is wrapping up his final year at North Shore High School.

Charles, who trains year-round with North Channel Aquatics, is a distance freestyle and IM specialist. This past February he wrapped up his short course season at the GU PACK Gulf 13 & Over Championships, where he earned his highest finish in the 1650 freestyle at 7th. He swam a 17:36.89, which marked best time by over a minute.

Charles also wrapped up high school career in February with the UIL Region Championship, where he competed on all three of his team’s relays. He anchored both the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, splitting 22.90 and 23.11, respectively. He was also the anchor leg on the team’s 400 freestyle relay, closing in a 50.24 split at finals.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:52.87

500 free – 5:05.84

1650 free – 17:36.89

400 IM – 4:28.79

University of Texas Permian Basin, located in Odessa, Texas, is a Division II program in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). The men finished 4th out of 5 teams at this year’s RMAC Championships, scoring a total of 485 points. The squad is led by head coach Betsy Graham, who took over in July of 2020.

Niklas Heelein was the team’s top finisher in the 1000 and 1650 this year, placing 6th (9:37.62) and 10th (16:27.62). It took a time of 18:34.58 to crack the top-16 in the 1650, meaning Charles’ personal best in the event is projected to score. Heelein will be a junior this fall, giving Charles the chance to train with him for two years. Rising junior Evan Siegrist is also a member of the distance group, and posted season best times of 9:50.54 and 16:01.86 in the 1000 and 1650.

Joining Charles UTPB’s in the incoming class of 2027 are fellow Texas natives Gavin Gallimore, Colin Doyle, and Tommy Betancour. The class overall is sprint-oriented, with Charles being the lone distance swimmer.

