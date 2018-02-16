Hugo Gonzalez Swims 3rd-Fastest 400 Yard IM Ever at SEC Championships

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 4

February 16th, 2018 College, News, SEC

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

After swimming one of the fastest 200 IMs ever, especially by a freshman, and being almost an afterthought to Caeleb Dressel’s all-time great swim, Auburn rookie Hugo Gonzalez took center-stage in the 400 IM. In that race, he swam a 3:35.76 to break the A&M Pool Record held by Olympic gold medalist Tyler Clary (3:35.98). That jumps Gonzalez to 2nd on the all-time list in the 400 yard IM, with the 3rd-fastest performance in history.

Top 5 performance, 400 Yard IM, All-Time

  1. Chase Kalisz, Georgia, 2017 NCAA Championships – 3:33.42 (RS Senior)
  2. Chase Kalisz, Georgia, 2014 NCAA Championships – 3:34.50 (Sophomore)
  3. Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn, 2018 SEC Championships – 3:35.76 (Freshman)
  4. Josh Prenot, Cal, 2016 NCAA Championships – 3:35.82 (Senior)
  5. Tyler Clary, Michigan, 2009 NCAA Championships – 3:35.98 (Sophomore)

In the process, Gonzalez beat last year’s NCAA 3rd-place finisher Mark Szaranek from Florida, who swam 3:37.50 for 2nd, and another freshman Brandonn Almeida of South Carolina (3:39.09). Almeida owns 4 Brazilian National Records, though none in the 400 IM. The top 4 finishers all represent foreign countries internationally, including Gonzalez, who is a Spaniard.

Race Video:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Hugo Gonzalez Swims 3rd-Fastest 400 Yard IM Ever at SEC Championships"

newest oldest most voted
Yabo

Split comparisons?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
JimSwim

How old is he?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Dee

5yrs younger than Kalisz; 18 but he’ll be 19 in a few days.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
JP input too short

And he circle swam the backstroke!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »