Hugo Gonzalez Swims 3rd-Fastest 400 Yard IM Ever at SEC Championships

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

After swimming one of the fastest 200 IMs ever, especially by a freshman, and being almost an afterthought to Caeleb Dressel’s all-time great swim, Auburn rookie Hugo Gonzalez took center-stage in the 400 IM. In that race, he swam a 3:35.76 to break the A&M Pool Record held by Olympic gold medalist Tyler Clary (3:35.98). That jumps Gonzalez to 2nd on the all-time list in the 400 yard IM, with the 3rd-fastest performance in history.

Top 5 performance, 400 Yard IM, All-Time

Chase Kalisz, Georgia, 2017 NCAA Championships – 3:33.42 (RS Senior) Chase Kalisz, Georgia, 2014 NCAA Championships – 3:34.50 (Sophomore) Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn, 2018 SEC Championships – 3:35.76 (Freshman) Josh Prenot, Cal, 2016 NCAA Championships – 3:35.82 (Senior) Tyler Clary, Michigan, 2009 NCAA Championships – 3:35.98 (Sophomore)

In the process, Gonzalez beat last year’s NCAA 3rd-place finisher Mark Szaranek from Florida, who swam 3:37.50 for 2nd, and another freshman Brandonn Almeida of South Carolina (3:39.09). Almeida owns 4 Brazilian National Records, though none in the 400 IM. The top 4 finishers all represent foreign countries internationally, including Gonzalez, who is a Spaniard.

Race Video: