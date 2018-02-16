Hokfelt Takes Down Conference Record at A-10s Day 3

2018 ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Duquesne freshman Emma Brinton kick off day 3 of the 2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Finals with a win in the 400IM, dropping a 4:15.90 for a new meet record. GW’s Jackie Torrez took second in 4:17.88, followed by Duquesne’s Lexi Santer in 4:18.00. GW sophomore Emils Pone took first on the men’s side in 3:52.84, followed by Youssef Ragab in 3:56.09. Davidson’s Crossan Cooper was third in 3:56.36. Pone was 8th after the fly leg, but threw down a 58.27 back split to pull away from the field for good.

St. Bonaventure’s Anhelina Kutsko went 53.61 to win the women’ 100 fly, followed by Abbey Fusco in 53.99. In third was Tara Brunner with a 54.63. On the men’s side, St. Louis’ Ryan McCoy took first in 46.96, followed by Joseph Mercurio in 47.98 and Isaiah Williams in 48.43.

Emily Zhang, a GW junior, won the women’s 200 free in 1:47.34. Virginia Marsh was second in 1:48.11, with Annie Lane close behind in 1:48.15. Davidson senior Clay Resweber took first on the men’s side in 1:36.52, followed by Moritz Fath in 1:37.28. Max Forstenhaeusler was third in 1:37.52.

In the women’s 100 breast, Massachusetts’ Ansley Baker took first in 1:01.57. Nicole Petta was second in 1:01.87, followed by Abby Stauffer in 1:01.98. George Mason teammates Michael Pettinichi and Christopher Stankiewicz went 1-2 in the men’s race, going 54.01 and 54.76, respectively. Justin Mars was third in 54.85.

Richmond sophomore Hannah Gouger won the women’s 100 back in 53.35, followed by Olivia Distefano in 54.33. GW’s Gustav Hokfelt won the men’s race in 46.24, setting a new conference record. He was the only swimmer out under :11 (10.68), then held on in 11.36/11.94/12.26. Fabian Bergman was second in 47.65, with Tjaard Krusch third in 48.12.

St. Bonaventure’s team of Devon McFadden, Maria Rocchi, Anhelina Kutsko, and Katrina Wardner won the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:41.18. Richmond followed in 3:42.07, and Duquesne took third in 3:43.21. GW’s team of Gustav Hokfelt, Tommi Wolst, Maximilian Forstenhaeusler, and Moritz Fath set a new conference record, winning the men’s race in 3:12.46. St. Louis took 2nd in 3:14.90, followed by George Mason in 3:15.12.

Dylan Yurasits won the men’s 3-meter board with a final score of 364.70.

TEAM STANDINGS – MEN AFTER DAY 1

George Washington – 494 La Salle – 326 George Mason – 371 University of Massachusetts – 300 Saint Louis – 280 St Bonaventure. – 248.5 Davidson – 246.5 Fordham – 228

