Boise State Builds Lead at Mountain West Conference Champs Day 3

2018 MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Boise State (results)

Boise State picked up a win to kick off day 3 of the 2018 Mountain West Conference Championships. The team of Allyson Kleinsorgen, Laura Williams, Emmie Jennings, and Abbey Sorenson took the 400 medley relay in 3:36.03, followed by Wyoming in 3:36.07. UNLV took third in 3:36.77.

Colorado State junior Haley Rowley topped the 400IM in 4:10.67, followed by McKenna Meyer in 4:12.64. Frida Berggren took third in 4:13.16.

Despite adding time from prelims, SDSU sophomore Courtney Vincent went 52.89 to win the 100 fly. San Jose’s Brenna Bushey took second in 53.21, followed by Air Force’s Elise Hart in 53.75. Vincent was fourth after the first 50 (24.79), but brought it home in 28.1 for the win.

Boise senior Emma Chard edged out Nevada’s Rebecca Murray for the win in the 200 free, going 1:47.23 and 1:47.24, respectively. Nevada finished 2-3-4, with Andressa Cholodovskis third in 1:47.36 and Diana Sokolowska fourth in 1:47.79.

UNLV sophomore Sofia Carnevale took down the pool record in the 100 breast, winning in 59.87. Morganne McKennan was second in 1:00.87, followed by Klara Thormalm in 1:00.93.

Wyoming’s Samantha Burke closed out the day with a win in the 100 back, going 52.88. Colorado’s Tonicia Thomas was close behind in 52.97, followed by San Jose’s Colleen Humel in 53.09.

Team scores through day 3