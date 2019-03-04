Hugo Gonzalez is On Psych Sheets for Pac-12s (But…)

Pac-12 – Men

Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)

Hugo Gonzalez, who had a big freshman year at Auburn last season before a brief pitstop at Virginia Tech, some time at home training in Spain, and eventually winding up at Cal, has landed on the psych sheets for the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. However, that’s not a guarantee that he’ll swim the meet – his eligibility doesn’t yet have to be cleared for him to be entered into the meet, just to compete. Cal has entered swimmers at Pac-12s who didn’t compete in the past: most infamously when they sent Ryan Murphy, Josh Prenot, and Jacob Pebley to the Orlando Pro Swim Series meet in 2016 instead of Pac-12s. Cal still hasn’t provided any clarity on his status.

If he is eligible, the first opportunity to see him race will be on the day 1 800 free relay. Individually, he’s entered in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 breast. The 200 IM comes on day 2 of the meet.

Gonzalez would have to swim at this meet, or a Last Chance Qualifier, to be eligible for NCAAs. He was the 2018 SEC Champion in the 400 IM. He was ranked in the top 8 nationally last season in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

There were no real surprises among the entries, with only two swimmers ranked in the top 10 of an event in the conference this season not being on the psych sheets (some athletes are over-entered, and will cut entries later).

One of those two is Stanford freshman Jack Levant. He’s ranked 9th in the 400 IM in the Pac-12 this season, but is the 2nd seed in the 200 free. He’ll swim his 3 best events, the 500 free, 200 free, and 200 fly. With the 200 free just 2 races after the 400 IM, dropping the former was a natural choice.

The other drop is Arizona senior Chatham Dobbs, who ranks 5th in the conference this season in the 100 free (42.88). He’ll swim the 100 fly (4th seed), 100 back (1st seed).

Also worth mentioning: Arizona sophomore Brooks Fail is entered in the meet. Last year, he didn’t swim at Pac-12s for Arizona (his teammates say it was because he was sick), and he wound up swimming an NCAA qualifying time in a time trial at the meet anyway. This year, he’s a multi-second favorite in two events: the 500 free and 1650 free.