Svetlana Chimrova Swims 57.7 in 100 Fly at World Military Championship

2017 CISM World Military Swimming Championships
- December 12-15, 2017
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- LCM (50m) pool
At least 19 Meet Records were broke at the 2017 World Military Swimming Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with several Olympians among the champions.
Among the more recognizable names is World Record holder Etiene Medeiros. She broke Championship Records in both the 50 backstroke (28.04) and 100 back (1:00.71). That 100 backstroke time ranks Medeiros 6th in the world so far in the new season – though she’s been 28.00 in the 50 back.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
SEEBOHM
59.22
|2
|Yuanhui
FU
|CHN
|59.40
|09/01
|3
|Taylor
RUCK
|CAN
|1.00.09
|12/14
|4
|Kaylee
McKEOWN
|AUS
|1.00.15
|12/12
|5
|Jessica
FULLALOVE
|GBR
|1.00.65
|12/14
|6
|Etiene
Medeiros
|BRA
|1:00.77
|12/14
Russian sergeant Svetlana Chimrova wasn’t on Russia’s roster at the European Championships, and while 13-year old Aleksandra Sabitova was breaking her Junior Records, Chimrova was setting new Meet Records in Rio. She won the 100 fly in 57.76. That’s the world’s 3rd-fastest time, behind only a pair of Chinese swimmers, and the fastest among Europeans in the new season.
Her countrymate Anton Chupkov also byoassed the season-ending short course championships to compete at this meet, and he broke the Meet Record in the 100 breaststroke in 2:09.12. Chupkov is the defending World Champion in that event.
Other noteworthy record-breaking swims:
- Leanoardo de Deus, Brazil, broke the 200 fly record in 1:55.61
- Henrique Martins swam a record-setting 51.64 in the 100 fly
- Swiss private Jeremy Desplanches broke the 200 IM record in 1:57.85 – which is .99 seconds short of his own Swiss Record in the event.
- Jhennifer Alves Conceicao broke the 50 breaststroke meet record in 30.58, just missing her own Brazilian Record set a week earlier at the Brazil Open in 30.51.
- Brazilian private Guilherme Costa won the men’s 1500 free in 15:03.35. That’s faster than any other South American has ever been in the event. Earlier this month, he became the first South American under 15 minutes.k
- Joao Gomes swam a 26.80 to win the men’s 50 breaststroke and beat the Meet Record.
3 Comments on "Svetlana Chimrova Swims 57.7 in 100 Fly at World Military Championship"
Spajari won the 100 free with a 48,25 PB
2.09.1 in December, that’s very impressive. Chupkovs going to have a an impressive season. watch out at Europeans at the end of the season.
Normally I would agree but these days 2:09 is a pretty common time and for someone who can go a 2:06 I am sure it’s a cakewalk