2017 CISM World Military Swimming Championships

December 12-15, 2017

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

LCM (50m) pool

At least 19 Meet Records were broke at the 2017 World Military Swimming Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with several Olympians among the champions.

Among the more recognizable names is World Record holder Etiene Medeiros. She broke Championship Records in both the 50 backstroke (28.04) and 100 back (1:00.71). That 100 backstroke time ranks Medeiros 6th in the world so far in the new season – though she’s been 28.00 in the 50 back.

Russian sergeant Svetlana Chimrova wasn’t on Russia’s roster at the European Championships, and while 13-year old Aleksandra Sabitova was breaking her Junior Records, Chimrova was setting new Meet Records in Rio. She won the 100 fly in 57.76. That’s the world’s 3rd-fastest time, behind only a pair of Chinese swimmers, and the fastest among Europeans in the new season.

Her countrymate Anton Chupkov also byoassed the season-ending short course championships to compete at this meet, and he broke the Meet Record in the 100 breaststroke in 2:09.12. Chupkov is the defending World Champion in that event.

Other noteworthy record-breaking swims: