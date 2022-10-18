Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The World’s Best Swimmers At The 2022 FINA World Cup

Comments: 2

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

  • October 21 – November 5, 2022
    • Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany
    • Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada
    • Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana
  • SCM (25 meters)
  • World Cup Central

Some of the world’s best swimmers will be competing over the next three weeks on the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit, which is set to kick off Friday in Berlin.

Some of the top names scheduled to compete include seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, breakout teenage world champion Summer McIntosh, and reigning Olympic champions Bobby FinkeLydia Jacoby and Maggie MacNeil.

FINA has released streaming info for all three legs, which can be found below:

North America, South America, Asia & Oceania

The event will be available for viewing via the FINA YouTube channel as well as fina.org.

Just like it did for the World Junior Championships in August, FINA will live stream both prelims and finals sessions on its YouTube channel for the entire series. The first session in Berlin is already scheduled.

Europe

European viewers can take in the event on Eurovision’s All Aquatics streaming platform here.

Africa

Viewers in Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan and South Sudan can stream the competition on beIN Sports.

All other African nations can watch the meet on Supersport.

2022 FINA World Cup Schedule

  • October 21-23: Berlin, Germany
  • October 28-30: Toronto, Canada
  • November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA

A star-studded group of swimmers has been confirmed to be racing at all three stops of the series, while each individual leg will have several other big names join the fray for what promises to be an action-packed three weeks of competition.

If you are planning on attending one of the events, tickets are available at the following links:

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ryan Schlyer
5 minutes ago

How do we watch it live at the location? Like in Indy, is there a way to book tickets there?

0
0
Reply
James Sutherland
Author
Reply to  Ryan Schlyer
17 seconds ago

Indianapolis tickets available here: https://tickets.usaswimming.org/

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!