How To Watch The World’s Best Swimmers At The 2022 FINA World Cup

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT
- October 21 – November 5, 2022
- Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany
- Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada
- Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana
- SCM (25 meters)
- World Cup Central
Some of the world’s best swimmers will be competing over the next three weeks on the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit, which is set to kick off Friday in Berlin.
Some of the top names scheduled to compete include seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, breakout teenage world champion Summer McIntosh, and reigning Olympic champions Bobby Finke, Lydia Jacoby and Maggie MacNeil.
FINA has released streaming info for all three legs, which can be found below:
North America, South America, Asia & Oceania
The event will be available for viewing via the FINA YouTube channel as well as fina.org.
Just like it did for the World Junior Championships in August, FINA will live stream both prelims and finals sessions on its YouTube channel for the entire series. The first session in Berlin is already scheduled.
Europe
European viewers can take in the event on Eurovision’s All Aquatics streaming platform here.
Africa
Viewers in Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan and South Sudan can stream the competition on beIN Sports.
All other African nations can watch the meet on Supersport.
2022 FINA World Cup Schedule
- October 21-23: Berlin, Germany
- October 28-30: Toronto, Canada
- November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA
A star-studded group of swimmers has been confirmed to be racing at all three stops of the series, while each individual leg will have several other big names join the fray for what promises to be an action-packed three weeks of competition.
If you are planning on attending one of the events, tickets are available at the following links:
How do we watch it live at the location? Like in Indy, is there a way to book tickets there?
Indianapolis tickets available here: https://tickets.usaswimming.org/