How To Watch The World’s Best Swimmers At The 2022 FINA World Cup

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

October 21 – November 5, 2022 Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana

SCM (25 meters)

World Cup Central

Some of the world’s best swimmers will be competing over the next three weeks on the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit, which is set to kick off Friday in Berlin.

Some of the top names scheduled to compete include seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, breakout teenage world champion Summer McIntosh, and reigning Olympic champions Bobby Finke, Lydia Jacoby and Maggie MacNeil.

FINA has released streaming info for all three legs, which can be found below:

North America, South America, Asia & Oceania

The event will be available for viewing via the FINA YouTube channel as well as fina.org.

Just like it did for the World Junior Championships in August, FINA will live stream both prelims and finals sessions on its YouTube channel for the entire series. The first session in Berlin is already scheduled.

Europe

European viewers can take in the event on Eurovision’s All Aquatics streaming platform here.

Africa

Viewers in Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan and South Sudan can stream the competition on beIN Sports.

All other African nations can watch the meet on Supersport.

2022 FINA World Cup Schedule

October 21-23: Berlin, Germany

October 28-30: Toronto, Canada

November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA

A star-studded group of swimmers has been confirmed to be racing at all three stops of the series, while each individual leg will have several other big names join the fray for what promises to be an action-packed three weeks of competition.

If you are planning on attending one of the events, tickets are available at the following links: