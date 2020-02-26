How to Watch the Men’s 2020 Ivy League Championships

2020 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Blodgett Pool – Boston, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (3x – results)

The 2020 men’s Ivy League Championships kick off tonight in Boston, Massachusetts. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Harvard enters the meet as the 3-time defending champions, but Princeton will challenge that streak in their showdown this week. Tonight’s action begins at 6 p.m. eastern.

Fans can watch each session live on ESPN+. Each day’s prelims begin at 11 a.m. eastern. Finals each night begin at 6 p.m. eastern. Here are the links for each stream:

For more information on the meet, you can check out our fan guide here. You can also visit the men’s Ivy League championship central. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday:

200 medley relay

800 free relay

Thursday:

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

200 free relay

Friday:

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

400 medley relay

Saturday: