Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch the Men’s 2020 Ivy League Championships

2020 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Ivy League Championships kick off tonight in Boston, Massachusetts. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Harvard enters the meet as the 3-time defending champions, but Princeton will challenge that streak in their showdown this week. Tonight’s action begins at 6 p.m. eastern.

Fans can watch each session live on ESPN+. Each day’s prelims begin at 11 a.m. eastern. Finals each night begin at 6 p.m. eastern. Here are the links for each stream:

For more information on the meet, you can check out our fan guide here. You can also visit the men’s Ivy League championship central. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday:

  • 200 medley relay
  • 800 free relay

Thursday:

  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 1-meter diving
  • 200 free relay

Friday:

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 3-meter diving
  • 400 medley relay

Saturday:

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 400 free relay

Leave a Reply

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!