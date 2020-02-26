How to Watch the Men’s 2020 Ivy League Championships

2020 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Blodgett Pool – Boston, MA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Harvard (3x – results)
- Live results (coming soon)
- Men’s Fan Guide
- Championship Central
The 2020 men’s Ivy League Championships kick off tonight in Boston, Massachusetts. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Harvard enters the meet as the 3-time defending champions, but Princeton will challenge that streak in their showdown this week. Tonight’s action begins at 6 p.m. eastern.
Fans can watch each session live on ESPN+. Each day’s prelims begin at 11 a.m. eastern. Finals each night begin at 6 p.m. eastern. Here are the links for each stream:
- Wednesday Finals
- Thursday Prelims
- Thursday Finals
- Friday Prelims
- Friday Finals
- Saturday Prelims
- Saturday Finals
For more information on the meet, you can check out our fan guide here. You can also visit the men’s Ivy League championship central. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday:
- 200 medley relay
- 800 free relay
Thursday:
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 1-meter diving
- 200 free relay
Friday:
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 3-meter diving
- 400 medley relay
Saturday:
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free relay
Leave a Reply