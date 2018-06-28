How to Not Let Expectations Crush You

A massive component of the mental aspect of swimming is the ability to handle and cope with expectations, both from yourself and from other people. In this video, I talk about the ways which you can best approach handling expectations so that they don’t crush down on you and negatively affect your ability to perform in the pool.

About Will Jonathan Will Jonathan is a sports mental coach from Fort Myers, Florida. His clients include athletes on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour, Major League Baseball, the UFC, the Primera Liga, the Olympics, and the NCAA, as well as providing numerous talks and presentations on the mental aspect of sport and peak performance to various sports programs and organizations across the country. He's currently the official mental coach for the Florida State University Swimming & Diving team. He provides private, 1-to-1 mental coaching sessions for swimmers on location or through Skype, as well as providing talks and presentations to swim teams on the mental aspects of swimming.