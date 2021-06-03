Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Follow Australian, Canadian, French & U.S. Olympic Selection Meets

Hold onto your hats, because the next two weeks are about to be a whirlwind here on SwimSwam.

Four world swimming powers – the United States, Australia, France, and Canada – will hold Olympic Trials or Olympic selection meets over the next two weeks. To make sure you can follow all the action, we’re compiling key links to coverage of each meet below.

If you’re particularly focused on one meet, and don’t want to miss a word of our coverage in the shuffle of other meets on the SwimSwam homepage, check out the links below and check back in to each meet’s specific event channel each day. If you’re a true swimming fan all-arounder and want to follow it all, bookmark this page and follow the links to keep up-to-date with previews, meet coverage, and post-meet analysis from all four events:

Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

(June 12-17)

Event Channel Here

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

Championnats de France Elite

(June 15-20)

Event Channel Here

Canadian Olympic Trials

(June 19-23)

Event Channel Here

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave I

(June 4-7)

Event Channel Here

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II

(June 13-20)

Event Channel Here

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

 

Of course, these aren’t the only major international meets happening in June. For a more complete listing of the events we’ll be following and covering this month, check out our High Level International Meets series post for June.

