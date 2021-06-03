How To Follow Australian, Canadian, French & U.S. Olympic Selection Meets

Hold onto your hats, because the next two weeks are about to be a whirlwind here on SwimSwam.

Four world swimming powers – the United States, Australia, France, and Canada – will hold Olympic Trials or Olympic selection meets over the next two weeks. To make sure you can follow all the action, we’re compiling key links to coverage of each meet below.

If you’re particularly focused on one meet, and don’t want to miss a word of our coverage in the shuffle of other meets on the SwimSwam homepage, check out the links below and check back in to each meet’s specific event channel each day. If you’re a true swimming fan all-arounder and want to follow it all, bookmark this page and follow the links to keep up-to-date with previews, meet coverage, and post-meet analysis from all four events:

Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

(June 12-17)

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

Championnats de France Elite

(June 15-20)

Canadian Olympic Trials

(June 19-23)

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave I

(June 4-7)

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II

(June 13-20)

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

When: Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021 Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021

Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT

Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts

LCM (50m)

Wave I & II Event Order

Of course, these aren’t the only major international meets happening in June. For a more complete listing of the events we’ll be following and covering this month, check out our High Level International Meets series post for June.