How To Follow Australian, Canadian, French & U.S. Olympic Selection Meets

Hold onto your hats, because the next two weeks are about to be a whirlwind here on SwimSwam.
Four world swimming powers – the United States, Australia, France, and Canada – will hold Olympic Trials or Olympic selection meets over the next two weeks. To make sure you can follow all the action, we’re compiling key links to coverage of each meet below.
If you’re particularly focused on one meet, and don’t want to miss a word of our coverage in the shuffle of other meets on the SwimSwam homepage, check out the links below and check back in to each meet’s specific event channel each day. If you’re a true swimming fan all-arounder and want to follow it all, bookmark this page and follow the links to keep up-to-date with previews, meet coverage, and post-meet analysis from all four events:
Australian Olympic Swimming Trials
(June 12-17)
Event Channel Here
2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Site
- Start Lists
Championnats de France Elite
(June 15-20)
Event Channel Here
Canadian Olympic Trials
(June 19-23)
Event Channel Here
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave I
(June 4-7)
Event Channel Here
2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Wave II
(June 13-20)
Event Channel Here
Of course, these aren’t the only major international meets happening in June. For a more complete listing of the events we’ll be following and covering this month, check out our High Level International Meets series post for June.