How Many Events Should Shaine Casas Swim At Elite Long Course Swim Meets?

Coming out of the pandemic and a tough Olympic year under trying circumstances, new talent has emerged. Shaine Casas is among that crew of swim stars shining in this endless summer of competitions.

European Champs is nearly over and Dual In The Pool starts in mere days, August 19-21. For Shaine his times matter a lot less at this competition. For him, it’s just another international meet to gain experience. And he needs it.

Shaine seems like a completely different swimmer than he was last summer. His 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials was tough to watch. I think most fans felt his performances in Omaha didn’t match his talent. This summer, however, Shaine’s notched his first long course meters international medal, World Championships bronze in the 200 back, swimming a PB, 1:55.35.

At U.S. Summer Nationals in Irvine, CA he earned three PBs:

100m fly – 50.4 – gold

200m IM – 1:55.24 – gold

100m free – 48.28 – prelims swim (in finals 3rd, 48.4)

Looking ahead, and under the guidance of coach Eddie Reese, Shaine’s future looks bright on the run-up to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Indy, but where should he focus his energy? In the interview above Shaine notes he was sick at U.S. International Team Trials, but thinks he made a mistake focusing on the 200 back. He said he should’ve raced more, taken more chances and not put all of his eggs in one basket.

Sparring with Carson Foster in practice, I’d like to see a fast 200 IM, a low 1:54 by next summer. I’d also like to see him break through in the 100 fly, dipping into the 49s. His backstroke should evolve with age and experience, but after dropping that 48.2 100m free at Summer Nationals, I’d like to see a 47 plus, a time that puts him in solid contention for the Team USA 4×100 free relay.

But who cares what I think? I want to know what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Shaine Casas on Instagram.



Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.