Houston Sweeps AAC Weekly Awards After Back-to-Back Wins

Courtesy: Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team caps off back-to-back dual-meet victories with a sweep of The American Weekly awards. Senior Ioanna Sacha and freshman Hedda Grelz earned swimmer and diver of the week honors, respectively.

Sacha earned a trio of top-two finishes at SMU, finishing second in the 100 Backstroke at 56.34, taking first-place in the 200 Backstroke at 2:03.63 and finishing second in the 200 IM (2:06.26). The senior continued to find success in the pool, taking first-place in three events against SMU. She took first-place in both the 100 Back (55.21) and 200 Back (2:01.00), clinching top finish in the 200 IM at 2:04.74 to conclude the day.

On the boards, Hedda Grelz had a strong showing against Tulane. The freshman won both the 1-Meter (275.77) and the 3-Meter (303.82).

This marks the first time UH has won a weekly award this season.

UP NEXT

Houston will head to College Station on Saturday to face the 12th-ranked Aggies.