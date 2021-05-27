Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Houston Hires Longtime Texas A&M Aggie Tanica Jamison As New Head Coach

The University of Houston has hired Tanica Jamison as the program’s new head swimming & diving coach, adding a standout coach of ten years at Texas A&M.

Jamison has been with the Texas A&M women’s program since 2011. She was promoted to associate head coach in 2016 and helped the Aggies finish 3rd at NCAAs in each of her first two seasons in that associate head coach role. Over her ten seasons with A&M, the Aggie women put up seven top-6 team finishes at NCAAs:

  • 2012: 6th
  • 2013: 4th
  • 2014: 4th
  • 2015: 4th
  • 2016: 4th
  • 2017: 3rd
  • 2018: 3rd
  • 2019: 13th
  • 2020: meet canceled
  • 2021: 14th

Jamison’s run with the team coincides with the most successful stretch in Texas A&M women’s swimming history. Prior to Jamison’s arrival, A&M had just two top-6 NCAA finishes in team history – a 4th-place showing in 2008 and a 6th-place in 2010. The Aggies also moved from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2012-2013, and won four consecutive SEC team titles from 2016 to 2019.

As an athlete, Jamison was a two-time NCAA champion and 11-time All-American at the University of Texas in the early 2000s. She spent time coaching at the University of Pittsburgh before her decade-long run in College Station. Texas A&M’s women’s and men’s programs have separate coaching staffs. Jamison coached the women’s team there and will now continue to coach women at Houston, which does not have a men’s swimming & diving program.

The Houston women were in search of the eighth head coach in program history after Ryan Wochomurka took the head coaching job for women and men at Auburn University, his alma mater. In his six seasons with Houston, the Cougars rose from 6th in the American Athletic Conference to winning five consecutive conference titles from 2017 to 2021.

Jamison will inherit a roster that graduated both of its 2021 NCAA qualifiers (unless senior co-AAC Swimmers of the Year Mykenzie Leehy and Ioanna Sacha choose to take a fifth year of eligibility), but returns conference Freshman of the Year winner and two-event conference runner-up Laura Garcia Marin.

coach
1 hour ago

Outstanding. Congratulations Tanica!

Dan
1 hour ago

Congratulations!

Coach Macgyver
1 hour ago

Big score! Congrats!

