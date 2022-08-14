Host Nation Of Italy Looking Strong As Medal Table Leaders Through Day 3

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Heading into the finals on day four of these 2022 European Championships, the host nation of Italy owns the top spot in the overall swimming medal table.

Having claimed 14 pieces of hardware, Italy has racked up 7 golds in all, over double that of runners-up the Netherlands. Right now Hungary rounds out the top 3 with 8 medals, including 2 gold, while France and Great Britain are also among the top 5.

For Italy, Benedetta Pilato topped the podium in the women’s 100m breast (1:05.97) leading a 1-2 punch last night with Lisa Angiolini snagging silver in 1:06:24.

Italy also reaped a pair of medals in the men’s 800m free, where Gregorio Paltrinieri clocked a new Championships Record of 7:40.86 as his teammate, Lorenzo Galossi, ripped a new World Junior Record of 7:43.37 to come away with the bronze.

With 17-year-old David Popovici‘s historic 100m free World record, we now have Romania on the board, while Ruta Meilutyte‘s bronze in the women’s 100m breast also put a tally in Lithuania’s column.

Hungary came on strong in the women’s 400m IM, where they took gold and silver, courtesy of Viktoria Milhalyvari-Farkas‘ winning time of 4:37.56 and teammate Zsuzsanna Jakabos’ silver medal-worthy 4:39.79.

Behind Popovici’s 46.86 WR in the 100m free., Hungarian Kristof Milak scored a lifetime best of 47.47 to secure silver for his nation. Alessandro Miressi was right behind in 47.63 for another Italian medal in the form of 100m free bronze.