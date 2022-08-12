Host Nation Italy Tops Swimming Medal Table At European Championships

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

With two days’ worth of competition under our belts at these 2022 European Championships, the host nation of Italy reigns as the leader of the overall swimming medal table.

Having captured 5 golds, 3 silver and 1 bronze across the first two days, Italy owns a total of 9 pieces of hardware, giving them the lead over the Netherlands and Hungary.

The Dutch have hauled away 4 medals thus far, including 3 gold, while Hungary has secured 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze for 4 medals in all.

This evening in Rome, Margherita Panziera snagged gold in the women’s 200m back for Italy (2:07.13) while on-fire Thomas Ceccon clinched 50m butterfly for the host nation in 22.89.

Nicolo Martinenghi also grabbed gold for the Italians with a time of 58.26 in the men’s 100m breast, good enough to beat the field by over half a second.

To top off the night, multi-international gold medalist Simona Quadarella reigned supreme in the women’s 800m free podium with a mark of 8:20.54.