Hosszu Takes Gold In 3 Of 5 Events On Last Night Of Golden Tour Nice

2017 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Hungarian powerhouse Katinka Hosszu carried her dominating siege into her final day in Nice, notching an additional 3 individual event wins. Kicking off the night, the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist took the women’s 400m freestyle, clocking a time of 4:14.44 for the win. That’s about 4 seconds slower than her outing of 4:10.00 from last week’s Luxembourg Euro Meet, but still enough to hold off the field tonight.

Hosszu’s next victim was the women’s 100m butterfly, where she scored the only sub-minute time of the field in 59.28. Splitting 28.71/30.87, Hosszu touched well ahead of 2nd place finisher, Italian Aurora Petronio, who settled for silver in 1:00.15. Petronio had won the 200m butterfly race in yesterday’s finals session.

The women’s 200m backstroke is where Hosszu nabbed her 3rd gold of the night, registering a time of 2:13.54. The Iron Lady’s fastest time this season was the 2:12.13 she earned in January in Antwerp, but considering she won here by well over a second, Hosszu no doubt did what she had to do with the energy she had left swimming her 3rd event of the evening. On the whole, Hosszu raced 5 times in just this finals session, as she wound up 3rd in the 100m breast and 2nd in the 100m freestyle.

Winning for the home country was Mehdy Metella, who took the men’s 100m butterfly in a solid time of 52.86. That finishes just outside of the world’s top 10 times and is just off the 52.78 he threw down in Luxembourg recently. Freestyler Jordan Pothain won the men’s 200m freestyle for France, touching in 1:49.37 for the only sub-2-minute time of the field, while Charlotte Bonnet topped the women’s 100m freestyle in 54.42.