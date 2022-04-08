Hopkin Adds Name To British Consideration Roster For Budapest

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through 4 days of the 2022 British Swimming Championships, we’ve only seen 3 additional swimmers’ names etched onto the consideration roster for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships slated for Budapest in late June.

As a refresher, a total of 14 British swimmers were previously pre-qualified for the championships by virtue of their performances at the Tokyo Olympic Games. If an athlete finished in the top-six of an individual event in Tokyo, they qualified for Worlds. If two British swimmers did so, both would qualify for the Worlds team, but only the swimmer finishing higher would be locked in for that specific event, according to the selection procedure.

The following swimmers pre-qualified for Budapest individually:

Both Duncan Scott (men’s 200 free) and James Wilby (men’s 100 breast) also finished in the top-six of those respective events in Tokyo, but finished behind Tom Dean and Adam Peaty, meaning they weren’t locked in for those races in Budapest.

Here in Sheffield, we’ve seen Duncan Scott nab a spot in the 400m IM, Lewis Burras do the same in the men’s 100m free, while tonight it was Anna Hopkin‘s turn in the women’s 100m free.

After falling just short in the 50m free, the former Arkansas Razorback sealed the deal in the longer event with a solid time of 53.45.

Swimmers Clocking World Championships-Qualifying Times in Sheffield