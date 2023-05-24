Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For June 2023

Comments: 2

The 2023 World Championships are nearly upon us with many of the world’s domestic trials already having taken place.

However, the month of June is highlighted by three powerhouse qualification meets in the form of the Australian World Championships Trials, the Sette Colli Trophy as well as the U.S. Nationals.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

06/03 – 06/04 Belgrade Trophy (SRB)

06/13 – 06/18 Australian World Championships Trials (AUS)
06/16 – 06/18 Latvian Short Course Championships (LAT)
06/16 – 06/18 Mediterranean Cup (GRE)
06/18 – 06/18 International Swim Cup (LUX)

06/21 – 06/24 18th Singapore National Swimming Championships (SGP)
06/23 – 06/25 Sette Colli Trophy (ITA)

06/27 – 07/01 U.S. Nationals (USA)
06/29 – 07/02 Bulgarian Swimming Championships (BUL)
06/30 – 07/02 Scottish National Open Swimming Championships (SCO)
06/30 – 07/02 Tyrol State Championships (AUT)

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John26
24 seconds ago

I think French trials are also missing

0
0
Reply
MZ/X
6 minutes ago

06/02 – 06/04 Sopron Open World Aquatics Qualification Event – Sopron, Hungary

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!