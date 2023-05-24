High-Level International Meets For June 2023

The 2023 World Championships are nearly upon us with many of the world’s domestic trials already having taken place.

However, the month of June is highlighted by three powerhouse qualification meets in the form of the Australian World Championships Trials, the Sette Colli Trophy as well as the U.S. Nationals.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

06/03 – 06/04 Belgrade Trophy (SRB)

06/13 – 06/18 Australian World Championships Trials (AUS)

06/16 – 06/18 Latvian Short Course Championships (LAT)

06/16 – 06/18 Mediterranean Cup (GRE)

06/18 – 06/18 International Swim Cup (LUX)

06/21 – 06/24 18th Singapore National Swimming Championships (SGP)

06/23 – 06/25 Sette Colli Trophy (ITA)

06/27 – 07/01 U.S. Nationals (USA)

06/29 – 07/02 Bulgarian Swimming Championships (BUL)

06/30 – 07/02 Scottish National Open Swimming Championships (SCO)

06/30 – 07/02 Tyrol State Championships (AUT)