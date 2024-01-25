High-Level International Meets For February 2024

We’re hitting the heart of winter in the northern hemisphere but frigid temperatures bring hot racing from other parts of the world in February.

The highest-profile event is the 2024 World Championships set for Doha, Qatar with swimming action beginning there on February 11th.

Check out the other international meets lining up for the upcoming month, with competitions spanning Portugal to Australia to Japan. Read on to find out where your favorite swimmers may be over the next few weeks.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

02/01 – 02/02 Tokyo Senior Winter Swimming Meet (JPN)

02/02 – 02/03 Trofeu N Sabadell (ESP)

02/09 – 02/10 Lisbon International Meeting (POR)

02/10 – 02/11 Queensland Sprint Championships (AUS)

02/10 – 02/11 Tokyo Winter Swimming Competition (JPN)

02/10 – 02/11 Kirara Cup (JPN)

02/11 – 02/17 World Aquatics World Championships (QAT)

02/17 – 02/18 Konami Open (JPN)

02/20 – 02/24 Spanish Open Winter Championships (ESP)

02/21 – 02/23 Lithuanian Junior Championships (LTU)

02/23 – 02/25 South African Grand Prix – Durban (RSA)

02/23 – 02/25 Victorian Open LC Championships (AUS)

02/23 – 02/25 BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships (GBR)

02/24 – 02/25 NSW Senior Metro Championships (AUS)

02/24 – 02/26 Lausanne Swim Cup (SUI)