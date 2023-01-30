Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For February 2023

We’re hitting the heart of winter in the northern hemisphere but frigid temperatures bring hot racing from other parts of the world in February.

Check out the international meet lineup for the upcoming month, with meets spanning Hungary to Australia to Japan. Read on to find out where your favorite swimmers may be over the next few weeks.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

02/02 – 02/24 Trofeu Ciutat de Terrassa (ESP)
02/04 – 02/05 1st Rari Trophy Nantes Ala – Memiorial Ermanno Patorno (ITA)
02/04 – 02/05  EMEL-Halászlé Cup international swimming (HUN)

02/10 – 02/11 Lisbom International Meeting (POR)
02/11 – 02/12 Queensland Sprint Championships (AUS)
02/11 – 02/11 János Szalai Memorial Competition (HUN)
02/11 – 02/12 Kirara Cup (JPN)
02/11 – 02/12 Tokyo Winter Swimming Competition (JPN)

02/15 – 02/17 Lithuanian Winter Championships (LTU)
02/16 – 02/18 National Winter Swimming Championships (GRE)

02/23 – 02/25 McCullagh International Meet (IRL)
02/24 – 02/26 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships (GBR)
02/24 – 02/26 Lausanne Swim Cup (SUI)
02/24 – 02/25 Swimming Grand Prix (POL)
02/25 – 02/26 New South Wales Senior Metro Championships (AUS)
02/25 – 02/26 Tavaszváró International Swimming Competition (HUN)
02/25 – 02/26 Absolute Regional Short Course Championships (ITA)

