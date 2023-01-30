Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emma Sticklen Has Arrived as a 3 Event Threat at NCAAs

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

Emma Sticklen turned heads this weekend in Texas’ dual vs NC State, not only winning the 100 fly (49.70 and 200 fly (1:51.3) but also putting up a 1:54.7 in the 200 IM, all of which would have easily scored at last year’s NCAAs. Sticklen confirms that after swimming the 50 free as her 3rd event for the last 2 years, she is looking at the 200 IM in her new event lineup, having not given it much consideration in the past.

swimmer
51 minutes ago

i think next year will be texas’s year. they really only lose pash but virginia looses douglass,nelson,etc. they also add in a pretty stacked freshman class that included gemmel who they can slot in for for pash. Pash could also stay a 5th year…

greg
Reply to  swimmer
9 minutes ago

Fact check: Texas has a few more seniors other than Pash, including two high impact divers, and also graduate 5th year Dakota Luther. It is not known yet which UVA seniors will be coming back for a fifth year, and they also have a strong incoming class next year.

MCH
Reply to  swimmer
29 seconds ago

Pash is staying for 5th year. Gemmel isn’t coming. They do lose divers.

