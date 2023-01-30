Emma Sticklen Has Arrived as a 3 Event Threat at NCAAs

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

Emma Sticklen turned heads this weekend in Texas’ dual vs NC State, not only winning the 100 fly (49.70 and 200 fly (1:51.3) but also putting up a 1:54.7 in the 200 IM, all of which would have easily scored at last year’s NCAAs. Sticklen confirms that after swimming the 50 free as her 3rd event for the last 2 years, she is looking at the 200 IM in her new event lineup, having not given it much consideration in the past.