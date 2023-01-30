YMCA Nationals Finalist Kaitlyn Bauer Commits to the University of Richmond

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaitlyn Bauer, a YMCA Nationals and Virginia HS State finalist, has announced her commitment to the University of Richmond. Bauer currently attends Virginia Episcopal High School, and will join the Spiders ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Richmond. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to be the person I am today. I can’t wait to be a spider!!! 🕷🕷

Bauer trains and competes with the Lynchburg YMCA. She is a butterfly and freestyle specialist.

Best Times SCY:

200 free – 1:54.14

500 free – 5:08.00

100 fly – 57.98

200 fly – 2:04.73

At the 2022 YMCA SC National Championships, Bauer competed in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. She qualified for finals in the 200 fly, finishing 21st overall. She swam a time of 2:04.73, dropping nearly four seconds from her PB. She also set a new personal best in the 100 fly, going 57.98. Her previous best of 58.38 was from December of 2021.

At the 2022 Virginia High School State Championships, Bauer swam the 200 free and 500 free, qualifying for finals and setting personal bests in both. Her 200 time of 1:54.14 was good enough for fourth place and a 1.32 second drop. In the 500, she finished fifth in 5:08.47, dropping over two seconds.

The University of Richmond competes in the Atlantic-10 Conference. At the 2022 A10 Championships, the Spiders finished third out of 11 teams.

Bauer will bring some valuable talent to Richmond’s fly group, as her best 200 fly time would have placed 13th at last year’s championships. Current senior Claire O’Shaughnessy was Richmond’s sole finalist, finishing second.

In addition to Bauer, Richmond has received verbals from Erin Budde, Keirlyn Mullica, Presley Baber, and Caitlyn Cornell for 2023.

Budde and Mullica, combined with Bauer, should provide Richmond with a strong fly training group. Budde’s best fly times are 57.03 (100) and 2:03.57 (200), while Mullica’s are 55.52 (100) and 2:03.33 (200).

