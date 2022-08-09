Herrmann Making The Most Of Her Return To The Pool: U.S. Masters Nationals Wrap Up

Courtesy: Daniel Paulling / U.S. Masters Swimming

Danielle Herrmann was finished with swimming.

After competing at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, she retired from the sport, moved halfway across the country to start working as a pediatric pharmacist, and met her husband, Garen. When he suggested she start swimming again, she immediately dismissed the idea.

But she eventually decided in 2013 to try a Masters program after a year and a half out of the water.

“Met some really awesome coaches, met some really awesome Masters swimmers, and have been swimming Masters ever since,” Herrmann says. “It’s been a fun nine years.”

And successful.

The Clovis Swim Club Masters member has set 12 U.S. Masters Swimming records and two FINA Masters world records over that time, including in the 200 IM in the 35–39 age group at the 2022 USMS Summer National Championship in Richmond, Virginia, with a time of 2:21.09.

Other record-setters at the meet included Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb, who set nine FINA Masters world records and 12 USMS records; North Carolina Masters Swimming’s Erika Braun, who set one FINA Masters world record and four USMS records; and Lone Star Masters’ David Guthrie, who set three FINA Masters world records and three USMS records.

Herrmann added national championships in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, both of her times just shy of world records she set earlier this summer, and in the 100 butterfly at the meet.

“[Setting world records] was definitely the goal coming in,” Herrmann says. “I’m swimming four events, I’m going to try to get all four, but I’m so excited to be able to break those world records.

“Swimming is one of those fun sports where it’s, like, you had your best time and you’re, like, ‘OK, I still have room for improvement,’ and those records are just another thing to reach toward. There’s always goals. That’s what keeps me going.

“I do this because it’s fun. I do this because it makes me feel good, and I like really like racing. It’s all about perspective.”

1 Million Yards Later

Dan Stephenson’s arduous training plan paid off.

As he prepared last year to age up to the 65–69 age group this year, the Rose Bowl Masters member decided to swim 1 million yards, which equates to about 2800 yards a day. He kept track of his yardage each day on a document to ensure he reached his goal.

“I did my million yards and that gave me some confidence to try for some records in longer races,” Stephenson says.

The confidence he gained helped him set a FINA Masters world record and a USMS record in the 800 freestyle with a time of 10:01.92, breaking a seven-year-old record by 10 seconds. Stephenson also set a FINA Masters world record and a USMS record in the 200 backstroke about 20 minutes after losing them, which he attributed to swimming more backstroke in workouts.

Stephenson hopes to set new records in the 400 freestyle next weekend at the Southwest Zone and Southern Pacific Masters Swimming Summer Championships, but he’s not concerned about chasing records or awards.

“The main thing for me is it’s not really about winning medals, setting records,” Stephenson says. “Those things are nice. When I set a record, I like to inspire other people to go and beat it. And it works the other way too. When I beat somebody’s record, I think about that person and what that person did to set the record that I broke, so records help you to honor people, and I hope I’m honoring the people whose records I break.”

USMS Records Broken

Sunday, August 7

Alicia Cardie, Colorado Masters: women’s 18-24 400 IM — 5:04.81 (USMS record)

Cheryl Murray, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 70-74 400 IM — 7:10.49 (USMS record)

Shirley Loftus-Charley, E Team: women’s 70-74 400 IM — 6:57.34 (USMS record)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 100 freestyle — 1:00.70 (USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 100 freestyle — 2:15.99 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Danielle Herrmann, Clovis Swim Club: women’s 35-39 50 breaststroke — 31.35 (FINA Masters world record)

David Guthrie, Lone Star Masters: men’s 60-64 50 breaststroke — 31.95 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Club Tribe: women’s 200-239 200 freestyle relay — 1:54.72 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Sarasota Sharks Masters: women’s 280-319 200 freestyle relay — 2:22.03 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Saturday, August 6

Danielle Herrmann, Clovis Swim Club: women’s 35-39 200 IM — 2:21.09 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 50 freestyle — 27.38 (USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 50 freestyle — 57.42 (USMS record)

David Guthrie, Lone Star Masters: men’s 60-64 200 breaststroke — 2:39.49 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 50 backstroke — 32.30 (USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 50 backstroke — 1:09.17 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 200 freestyle — 2:56.07 (USMS record)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters: men’s 45-49 50 backstroke — 28.01 (USMS record)

Club Tribe: mixed 100-119 200 medley relay — 1:53.91 (USMS record)

Friday, August 5

Diann Uustal, Sarasota Sharks: women’s 75-79 200 backstroke — 3:17.63 (USMS record)

Chuck Barnes, New England Masters: men’s 45-49 200 backstroke — 2:13.21 (USMS record)

James Ritter, Central Ohio Aquatics Sharks: men’s 65-69 200 backstroke — 2:34.98 (USMS record)

Dan Stephenson, Rose Bowl Masters: men’s 65-69 200 backstroke — 2:32.79 (USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 200 backstroke — 5:12.53 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Danielle Herrmann, Clovis Swim Club: women’s 35-39 100 breaststroke — 1:10.47 (FINA Masters world record)

Sara Dunn, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 100 breaststroke — 1:22.09 (USMS record)

David Guthrie, Lone Star Masters: men’s 60-64 100 breaststroke — 1:11.64 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Club Tribe: mixed 72-99 200 freestyle relay — 1:44.64 (USMS record)

Club Tribe: mixed 100-119 200 freestyle relay — 1:41.71 (USMS record)

Thursday, August 4

Dan Stephenson, Rose Bowl Masters: men’s 65-69 800 freestyle — 10:01.92 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 50 backstroke — 1:12.22 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 100 backstroke — 2:29.17 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Alicia Cardie, Colorado Masters: women’s 18-24 50 butterfly — 27.83 (USMS record)

Ai Soma, Phoenix Swim Club: women’s 25-29 50 butterfly — 26.78 (USMS record)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters Swimming: women’s 50-54 50 butterfly — 29.47 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Club Tribe: women’s 200-239 200 medley relay — 2:08.87 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Club Tribe: men’s 100-119 200 medley relay — 1:44.55 (USMS record)

Sarasota Sharks Masters: men’s 280-319 200 medley relay — 2:15.24 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Wednesday, August 3

Shirley Loftus-Charley, E Team: women’s 70-74 1500 freestyle — 22:17.49 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 50 freestyle — 1:07.34 (USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 100 freestyle — 2:29.96 (USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 200 freestyle — 5:18.86 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 400 freestyle — 10:55.25 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 800 freestyle — 22:15.67 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters: men’s 100-104 1500 freestyle — 42:27.06 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Arnaldo Perez, Sarasota Sharks: men’s 60-64 1500 freestyle — 17:55.91 (FINA Masters world record and USMS record)

Note: All records are subject to change pending verification.