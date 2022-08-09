Daily Swim Coach Workout #742

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

SR/PS1

#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA

400 CH Swim EN1

200 CH Kick EN1

6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:15

Rest 1:00

#PreSeniorB

300 CH Swim EN1 @ 8:00

200 CH Kick EN1

6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:25



Transition 2:00

400 FR Kick EN2 for time @ 10:00

Record 4:00

3 x [17:00 per round]

200 CH SP1 @ 5:00

150 CH SP1 @ 4:00

100 CH SP1 @ 3:00

4 x 25 VO2 MAX CH @ :45

Rest 2:00



Transiton 3:00 Fins on

#SeniorA

6 x 200 FLY swim w fins @ 3:30

#SeniorB

5 x 200 FLY swim w fins @ 3:45

#PreSeniorA

5 x 200 FLY swim w fins @ 4:00

#PreSeniorB

4 x 200 FLY swim w fins @ 4:30



200 CH EZ

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

400 Kick is a test set

Main set – Lactate tolerance

Fly swim with fins set = aerobic capacity and mental toughness



Chris Coraggio

Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

