Herbie Behm on Eddie Reese Showdown: “It’s… the best training we’ll ever get”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Meet Info
- Live Results, also available on MeetMobile as “Eddie Reese Texas Showdown”
- Friday Morning Live Recap
- Friday Night Livestream
- Live Recap Session 2
Arizona State showed out at the Eddie Reese Showdown, winning numerous individual events and sweeping the men’s relays. First year head coach Herbie Behm was pleased with his teams performance, noting they also had a handful of new NCAA qualifiers.
ASU Sun Devil men’s performance in the relays was incredible!
I suspect that the larger story is the total dominance of the Longhorns this season in all of their dual/tri/etc. meets. They are set up very well, I think, for NCAA championships next month.