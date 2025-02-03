Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Herbie Behm on Eddie Reese Showdown: “It’s… the best training we’ll ever get”

Comments: 2

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Arizona State showed out at the Eddie Reese Showdown, winning numerous individual events and sweeping the men’s relays. First year head coach Herbie Behm was pleased with his teams performance, noting they also had a handful of new NCAA qualifiers.

2 Comments
Frank Wilson
37 minutes ago

ASU Sun Devil men’s performance in the relays was incredible!

MIKE IN DALLAS
1 hour ago

I suspect that the larger story is the total dominance of the Longhorns this season in all of their dual/tri/etc. meets. They are set up very well, I think, for NCAA championships next month.

