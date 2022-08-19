Help a Fellow Swimmer Celebrate Her 100th Birthday & Set New Standards For All!

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

This week Charlotte Sanddal turns 100 years old. At 100 Charlotte can do flip turns, men’s push-ups, drive a stick, use an iPhone and swim 5X a week! It’s not surprising that she’s set multiple national and world records in swimming!

Her interview on Champion’s Mojo Podcast is an inspiration! She talks about what keeps her young, driving, swimming and still setting goals.

Champion's Mojo is a podcast that has won three podcasting awards in the last three years since beginning in 2019. Champion's Mojo, talks with a variety of champions to share their "mojo" and help us get better as swimmers and in life.

Kelly Palace and Maria Parker are two World Record Setting Masters Athletes & Performance Coaches who share their experiences for the benefit of Masters Athletes who want to get better with age.

