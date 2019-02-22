Hawaii Women, UCSB Men Extend Lead on Day 2 of MPSF

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

La Mirada Aquatics Center, La Mirada, California (swim)/Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California (dive) (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UCSB men (2x) & Hawaii women (2x) (results)

Results: Day 1 │ Day 2 │ Day 3 │ Day 4

Day Two

Men’s Recap

Santa Barbara and Hawaii remained locked in a tight battle for the lead of the conference standings after the second day of competition at 2019 MPSF Championships. The Gauchos won the 200 free relay and the 500 free, while the Rainbow Warriors earned titles in the 200 IM and 3-meter diving. BYU took the sprint free. UCSD, meanwhile, transitioning from D2 to D1, was in 3rd place at the end of Day 2.

UCSB’s Mason Tittle (19.87), Riley Ferguson (19.35), Kian Brouwer (19.71), and Justin Nguyen (19.38) combined for 1:18.31 to win the 200 free relay by .17 over BYU’s Jared Shaw (20.26), Kenneth Stirling (19.22), Josue Dominguez (20.37), and Payton Sorenson (18.63).

Santa Barbara senior Logan Hotchkiss won his 3rd consecutive 500 free and lowered his own meet record to 4:14.39, winning the event by nearly 6 seconds over teammate Joseph Lastelic (4:20.31) and Cal Poly’s Paul Rogers (4:21.48).

Hawaii gained ground in the team standings with the 200 IM. Led by senior Metin Aydin, who won his 3rd straight title in 1:44.15, the Rainbow Warriors pulled off a 1-2-3 finish. Kane Follows (1:46.58) and David Springhetti (1:47.82) were 2nd and 3rd.

BYU senior Payton Sorenson, who had set the meet record in 2016 with 19.53, won the 50 free in 19.36. He lowered his own record to 19.25 in prelims. Behind Sorenson were seniors Zachary Allen of Cal Poly (19.61), Mason Tittle of UCSB (19.78), Reed Wynn of Hawaii (20.00), and Yahav Shahaff of Pacific (20.05).

Hawaii’s Max Burman earned the 3-meter diving title with 421.80 points.

Team Standings After Day 2 – Men

UC Santa Barbara 234 University of Hawaii 225.5 UC San Diego 143 Cal Poly 139 Brigham Young University 137 University of the Pacific 130.5

Women’s Recap

UC Davis kicked off the women’s meet with a win in the 200 free relay. Juniors Jamie Pincon (23.90) and Mia Facey (22.21), senior Iris Brand (22.72), and senior Mia Cunnan (22.82) combined for 1:31.65 to edge Hawaii’s Kasey Schmidt, Karolina Hajkova, Lucia Lassman and Bryndis Hansen (1:31.79). Santa Barbara’s Heaven Quintana, Lucy Fellner, Marriott Hoffmann, and Jacquelyn Harris went 1:32.06 for 3rd.

Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines broke the only meet record on the women’s side, going 4:38.50 to defend her 2018 title in the 500 free. Hines won the event by over 10 seconds, with Davis freshman Mia Motekaitis 4:49.06, Pacific junior Taylor Hosmer (4:53.59), and UCSB junior Haley Herzberg (4:54.81) coming to the wall just after.

Senior Solie Laughlin led a 1-2-4 Davis finish in the 200 IM. She stopped the clock in 1:59.44 for the win ahead of sophomore teammate Kailyn Evans 2:00.94). Hawaii’s Anna Kotonen took 3rd in 2:01.11.

BYU’s Gwen Gustafson took home the gold in the 50 free, going 22.72. Hawaii’s Schmidt edged Davis junior Facey, 22.18 to 23.22, for 2nd.

2018 runner-up Jami Stone of Hawaii scored 307.75 points to win 1-meter diving.

Team Standings After Day 2 – Women