Denver Sweeps Swimming Events, South Dakota Wins Diving on Day 2 of Summit League

2019 Summit League – Men & Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (5x) & Denver men (5x) (results)

Live results

Live video

Championship Central

Day Two

Men’s Recap

Denver extended its lead over the field on the second day of competition at the 2019 Summit League Championships. The Pioneers won the relay and finished in at least the top 3 spots of all the swimming events but scored no higher than 3rd in the diving.

South Dakota junior Isaac Morris won the 1-meter diving event with 309.00 points, just edging out South Dakota State’s Joey Weber (307.85).

Denver sophomores Cameron Auchinachie (19.54), Adriel Sanes (19.71), and Jackson Gainer (19.83) teamed up with junior Robin Kuebler (19.88) to win the 200 free relay with 1:18.96. Second place went to Eastern Illinois’ Griffin Lewis, Nick Harkins, Forrest Baumgartner, and Scott House in 1:21.93. Denver won this event in 1:18.10 last year and with a record-breaking 1:17.62 in 2017.

Denver junior Colin Gilbert, who set the conference record in this event as a freshman with 4:15.73 in prelims, won his 3rd consecutive 500 free title in 4:16.94. He was followed by teammates Jesse Haraden (4:29.02) and Gavin McGee (4:29.41). South Dakota freshman Jacob Won (4:33.23) was fourth.

Denver sophomore Sanes led a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 100 fly, going 47.70 for the win. He was followed by Graham Walker, Peter Webster, and Cy Jager. South Dakota State’s Cody Watkins (49.07) placed 5th.

Neil Wachtler, a junior, was the first of 6 Pioneers to the wall in the 200 IM. He touched in 1:47.17, just .22 off the meet record set by Denver’s Tim Cottam in 2017. After Wachtler, Denver’s David Mihalic, Kyle Ewoldt, Blayze Jessen, Anthony Nosack, and Trent Panzera gave the Pioneers the 6 fastest time in the event. South Dakota freshman Jacob Leichner was 7th with 1:51.94.

Auchinachie of Denver won his second straight 50 free title but this time he downed the meet record in the process. Last year, the freshman won with 19.45, coming within .02 of Kyle Robrock’s 19.43 Summit League record. This time, he left no doubt. Auchinachie dropped a 19.26 to win the event by .66 over classmate Jackson Gainer (19.92). Eastern Illinois’ Scott House came in 4th with 20.49.

Team Standings After Day 2 – Men

Denver – 404 South Dakota – 264.5 South Dakota State – 168.5 Western Illinois – 162 Eastern Illinois – 157 Valparaiso – 82

Women’s Recap

Denver’s Aysia Leckie (23.35), Lauren Moden (22.24), Sarah Lingen (22.77), and Heidi Bradley (22.54) won the 200 free relay with 1:30.90, which was nearly 3 seconds ahead of runner-up Omaha (Rachel Morrow, Madi Ewald, Anna Capoun, and Kirsten Kracke) but 1.55 off their record-breaking time from last year’s championship meet.

Denver added to their undefeated streak in Summit League relays with the win. They now have 28 titles and have never lost a relay since joining the conference in the 2013-2014 season.

The Pioneers went on to sweep the individual events, taking at least the top 3 spots in everything except the 50 free.

In the 500 free, senior Annelyse Tullie led a 1-2-3 Denver sweep going 4:45.35. Freshman Angie Lindsay (4:54.60) and junior Andi Johnston (4:57.51) followed. Omaha junior Morrow was 4th in 4:48.75.

Josiane Valette was the first of a quartet of Pioneers to lead the field in the 100 fly. She defended her title with a commanding 52.01, 1.49 seconds ahead of teammate Kylie Cronin. Kristen Davis of SDSU was 5th in 56.61.

Last year’s runner-up Emily Vandenberg won the 200 IM in 2:02.94, edging Denver teammate Charlotte Simon (2:03.50) who was 3rd last year. Denver took the first 5 places in the IM, with freshmen Brandi Vu and Ally Yancy touching just ahead of sophomore Uma Knaven. Sabrina Sabadea from South Dakota took 6th with 2:04.62.

Denver senior Moden was the 50 free champ, going 22.89 to edge South Dakota senior Katie Coleman (23.16) who placed 10th last year.

Team Standings After Day 2 – Women