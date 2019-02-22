2019 U SPORTS Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 U SPORTS ODLUM BROWN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight marks the first of three finals sessions from the 2019 U SPORTS Championships in Vancouver, featuring the top university swimmers in Canada. A busy opening day schedule features the 50 free, 100 back, 50 breast, 400 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and the 400 medley relay.

After today’s prelims were contested in short course, the finals will be raced long course metres.

This morning, reigning World Champion Kylie Masse of Toronto easily posted the top time in the women’s 100 back, clocking 56.74 to come just 0.72 off of her Canadian Record (56.02). A win tonight would be her fourth straight (this is her fifth year of eligibility, having placed 2nd in her rookie season in 2015).

Danielle Hanus (58.31) of Victoria and Ingrid Wilm (59.44) of UBC will battle for silver after being the only others to go sub-1:00 in the heats.

There are plenty of other notable names in action, including 2016 SC World silver medalist Kelsey Wog who qualified 1st into the final of the women’s 50 breast (30.70) and 200 IM (2:09.91).

Olympian Markus Thormeyer of UBC took the top spot in the men’s 100 back by over a second in 52.26, and there’s also his teammate, Olympic bronze medalist Emily Overholt, leading the charge in the women’s 400 free (4:08.45). The women’s 100 fly will pit veteran Katerine Savard of Montreal, who qualified 5th in 1:00.24, against first year rising star Rebecca Smith (57.03) of Toronto.

Women’s 50 Free Final

USPORT: 25.65, Sandrine Mainville, 2015

Charis Huddle, WES, 25.74 Hoi Lam Tam, UBC, 26.05 Ainsley McMurray, UT, 26.13

Charis Huddle of Western won the women’s 50 free in a time of 25.74, missing the meet record by less than a tenth and breaking 26 for the first time in her career.

She was also the only swimmer sub-26 in the final, with the top seed from prelims Hoi Lam Tam picking up 2nd for UBC in 26.05. Ainsley McMurray of Toronto rounds out the podium in 26.13.

Men’s 50 Free Final

USPORT: 22.63, Alex Loginov, 2016

After not competing the last two years 2016 champ Alex Loginov regained the crown he won in 2016 by taking the men’s 50 free in a time of 23.21.

Matt Schouten of Laurentian, who won gold at the Ontario Championships in this event a few weeks ago, snagged the silver medal out of lane eight by tying his best time in 23.36. Calgary’s Stephen Calkins won bronze in 23.42.

Women’s 100 Back Final

USPORT: 59.81, Kylie Masse, 2016

The podium of the women’s 100 back ends up the exact same as last year as Toronto’s Kylie Masse successfully won the title for the fourth straight year. She clocked in at 59.33, lowering her 2016 meet record by half a second.

Danielle Hanus of Victoria edged out UBC’s Ingrid Wilm for silver in 1:01.56, with Wilm a few tenths back for bronze in 1:01.82. Both swimmers own best times in the 1:00-range.

Men’s 100 Back Final

USPORT: 55.78, Noah Choboter, 2016

Markus Thormeyer ended up being even more dominant than Masse was, winning the men’s event by two and a half seconds in a blazing 53.78. That gets him under his best time from the 2018 Commonwealth Games (53.86), and narrowly misses the 10-year-old Canadian Record of 53.63. He destroyed the USPORTS Record by two full seconds.

The University of Calgary nailed down the other two spots on the podium with Robert Hill (56.27) and Anders Klein (56.38) taking 2nd and 3rd. Just like the women’s event, the podium ends up the exact same as last year.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

USPORT: 31.11, Fiona Doyle, 2015

Men’s 50 Breast Final

USPORT: 28.46, Konrad Bald, 2015

Women’s 400 Free Final

USPORT: 4:14.95, Savannah King, 2015

Men’s 400 Free Final

USPORT: 3:52.68, Keegan Zanatta, 2015

Women’s 100 Fly Final

USPORT: 58.55, Katerine Savard, 2015

Men’s 100 Fly Final

USPORT: 53.21, Coleman Allen, 2015

Women’s 200 IM Final

USPORT: 2:12.85, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, 2016

Men’s 200 IM Final

USPORT: 2:03.93, Hochan Ryu, 2016

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

USPORT: 4:06.63, UDEM, 2015

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final