Hawaii Swim & Dive Adds Chris Grimmett-Norris To Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i swimming and diving programs announced the addition of Chris Grimmett-Norris to the staff as an assistant coach Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris and his wife Michelle to our Hawai’i Swimming & Diving family,” said head coach Michael Stephens. “Chris is a talented coach, excellent recruiter, and has the elite student-athlete mindset from his career as a college swimmer. He aligns closely with our team, department, and community values and we can’t wait for him to get started.”

Grimmett-Norris arrives in Mānoa after spending last season as an assistant coach at FAU where he helped lead the Owls men’s squad to a runner-up finish in the CCSA. Prior to his time at FAU, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Keiser University where he helped lead both the men’s and women’s squads to NAIA national titles in 2022.

During his time with Keiser, Grimmett-Norris helped coach 52 All-Americans on the men’s side and 50 on the women’s side. He has also spent time on the coaching staff for the Slovakian National Team.

Grimmett-Norris spent the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, where he helped lead the Razorback women’s squad to a 19th place finish at the NCAA Championships, their highest national finish in 30 years. Prior to joining Arkansas, he spent two years on the staff at Wagner, serving the program’s graduate assistant and director of operations.

As a student-athlete at Virginia Tech, Grimmett-Norris was a three-time All-ACC selection after earning SEC All-Freshman recognition during his first collegiate season at Kentucky. A 2017 graduate of Virginia Tech, Grimmett-Norris was also a member of the U.S. Swimming National team and the U.S. Junior National Team.