Harvard Men, Nebraska-Omaha Women Hold Top D1 GPAs in the Country (Swimming)

The CSCAA has announced their Scholar All-America Team award winners for the fall 2019 semester, selecting 762 programs from 480 institutions for the award. To be eligible, teams needed to have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA for the semester. 17,685 student-athletes were accounted for by the teams that received this recognition.

In the spring semester, 777 programs were chosen from 480 institutions, and in the fall of 2018, 710 programs were chosen.

Highest GPAs by Division, Gender:

NCAA Division I women – Nebraska-Omaha, 3.76 GPA

NCAA Division I men – Harvard, 3.77 GPA

NCAA Division II women – Emmanuel College, 3.77 GPA

NCAA Division II men – Lewis Univesrity, 3.57 GPA

NCAA Division III women – Saint Catherine’s University, 3.77 GPA

NCAA Division III men – Swarthmore College, 3.73 GPA

NAIA women – Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), 3.80 GPA

NAIA men – University of Saint Mary, 3.55 GPA

NJCAA women – Indian River State College, 3.56 GPA

NJCAA women – Barton County Community College, 3.41 GPA

23 teams earned recognition for the first time in program history, including the Division I Youngstown State men, who checked in with a 3.47 GPA in their first semester with new head coach Brad Smith in charge – showing immediate dividends from the hire in the classroom.

In Division I and Division III, more than 90% of the teams currently ranked in the top 25 competitively achieved at least a 3.0 GPA, including the #1-ranked men’s team Texas (3.08 GPA) and the #1-ranked women’s team Michigan (3.43 GPA). The defending NCAA Division I Champion Cal men check in with a 3.19 GPA, while the defending NCAA Division I Champion Stanford women recorded a 3.51 GPA during the semester.

In lower divisions, the Indianapolis men (3.24 GPA), Denison men (3.40 GPA), and Denison women (3.54 GPA) also hold both a #1 ranking and a GPA of over 3.0.

First-Time Recipients:

Division I

Youngstown State

Division II

Lees-McRae (M&W)

Lynn University (Men)

Montevallo (W)

Oklahoma Christian (Men)

Southwest Minnesota (W)

Division III

Albertus Magnus (W)

Cedar Crest (W)

Emory & Henry (M)

Millsaps (M&W)

Roanoke (M&W)

Southern Virginia (M)

Thomas Moore (W)

Virginia Wesleyan (M)

NAIA

Indiana Wesleyan (W)

Milligan (M&W)

St. Andrews (M)

Thomas (M)

Westmont (W)

Head coach is the name listed on the right:

Division I Men 3.49 Alabama Coley Stickels 3.48 American Mark Davin 3.11 Arizona Augie Busch 3.18 Arizona State Robert Bowman 3.13 Auburn Gary Taylor 3.45 Binghamton Jerry Cummiskey 3.20 Boston College Mike Stephens 3.21 Boston University Bill Smyth 3.08 Brigham Young John Brooks 3.50 Brown Kevin Norman 3.20 Bryant Katie Cameron 3.10 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 3.49 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 3.19 California Dave Durden 3.12 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 3.22 Cincinnati Mandy Commons-DiSalle 3.18 Cleveland State Hannah Burandt 3.30 Colgate Edward Pretre 3.49 Columbia Jim Bolster 3.08 Connecticut Chris Maiello 3.24 Cornell Wes Newman 3.29 Dartmouth Jamie Holder 3.48 Davidson John Young 3.42 Denver Alicia Hicken-Franklin 3.24 Drexel Adam Braun 3.50 Duke Dan Colella 3.16 East Carolina Matt Jabs 3.10 Evansville Stuart Wilson 3.27 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 3.41 Florida State Neal Studd 3.35 Fordham Steve Potsklan 3.30 Gardner-Webb Michael Blum 3.16 George Washington Brian Thomas 3.52 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 3.11 Georgia Jack Bauerle 3.16 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 3.55 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 3.79 Harvard Kevin Tyrrell 3.47 Hawaii Elliot Ptasnik 3.19 Howard Nic Askew 3.30 Illinois at Chicago Tim Loeffler 3.21 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 3.19 Indiana Ray Looze 3.18 Iowa Marc Long 3.22 IUPUI Damion Dennis 3.32 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 3.14 La Salle Jamie Platt 3.31 Lafayette Jim Dailey 3.10 Lehigh Rob Herb 3.01 Louisiana State David Geyer 3.16 Louisville Arthur Albiero 3.32 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 3.10 Maine Susan Lizzotte 3.25 Manhattan Patrick Malone 3.17 Marist Larry VanWagner 3.19 Massachusetts Russ Yarworth 3.12 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 3.12 Michigan Mike Bottom 3.54 Michigan State Matt Gianiodis 3.29 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 3.23 Missouri Andrew Grevers 3.24 Missouri State Dave Collins 3.28 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 3.14 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 3.05 Navy William Roberts 3.31 NC State Braden Holloway 3.00 Niagara Eric Bugby 3.28 NJIT Ron Farina 3.10 North Carolina Mark Gangloff 3.17 Northwestern Jeremy Kipp 3.23 Notre Dame Michael Litzinger 3.01 Oakland Pete Hovland 3.42 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 3.02 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 3.30 Pacific Katelyne Herrington 3.21 Penn State Tim Murphy 3.30 Pennsylvania Mike Schnur 3.00 Princeton Matt Crispino 3.32 Providence John O’Neill 3.21 Purdue Dan Ross 3.19 Rider Stephen Fletcher 3.06 Saint Francis (NY) Brian Guidera 3.20 Saint Louis Jim Halliburton 3.14 Seattle Craig Nisgor 3.29 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 3.61 South Carolina McGee Moody 3.06 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 3.51 Southern Illinois Geoff Hanson 3.28 Southern Methodist Greg Rhodenbaugh 3.39 Stanford Dan Schemmel 3.08 Texas Eddie Reese 3.13 Texas Christian James Winchester 3.27 UC San Diego Marko Djordjevic 3.02 UC Santa Barbara Matt Macedo 3.29 UMBC Chad Cradock 3.12 UNC-Wilmington Jason Memont 3.10 Utah Joe Dykstra 3.16 UW-Milwaukee Kyle Clements 3.18 Valparaiso Maggie Kroemer 3.43 Villanova Rick Simpson 3.20 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 3.05 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez Miro 3.26 West Virginia Victor Riggs 3.39 William & Mary Nate Kellogg 3.14 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 3.19 Wyoming David Denniston 3.51 Xavier Brent MacDonald 3.50 Yale Jim Henry 3.47 Youngstown State Brad Smith

Division I Women 3.05 Air Force Colleen Murphy 3.48 Akron Brian Peresie 3.52 Alabama Coley Stickels 3.69 American Mark Davin 3.42 Arizona Augie Busch 3.47 Arizona State Robert Bowman 3.64 Arkansas Neil Harper 3.54 Arkansas-Little Rock Amy Burgess 3.48 Auburn Gary Taylor 3.51 Ball State Jeremy Agnew 3.45 Binghamton Jerry Cummiskey 3.56 Boise State Christine Mabile 3.38 Boston College Mike Stephens 3.35 Boston University Bill Smyth 3.64 Bowling Green Rickey Perkins 3.30 Brigham Young John Brooks 3.64 Brown Kate Kovenock 3.26 Bryant Katie Cameron 3.29 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 3.36 Buffalo Andy Bashor 3.61 Butler Maurice Stewart 3.48 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 3.46 California Teri McKeever 3.36 California-Davis Barbara Jahn 3.42 Campbell Pascal Molinard 3.50 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 3.46 Central Connecticut Bill Ball 3.55 Cincinnati Mandy Commons-DiSalle 3.55 Cleveland State Hannah Burandt 3.40 Colgate Edward Pretre 3.40 Colorado State Woody Woodard 3.51 Columbia Diana Caskey 3.39 Connecticut Chris Maiello 3.52 Cornell Patrick Gallagher 3.22 CSU Bakersfield Chris Hansen 3.49 Dartmouth Jamie Holder 3.49 Davidson John Young 3.17 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 3.68 Denver Alicia Hicken-Franklin 3.67 Drexel Adam Braun 3.61 Duke Dan Colella 3.50 Duquesne David Sheets 3.61 East Carolina Matt Jabs 3.47 Eastern Michigan Derek Perkins 3.31 Evansville Stuart Wilson 3.40 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 3.32 Florida Jeff Poppell 3.30 Florida Atlantic Lara Preacco 3.52 Florida Gulf Coast Dave Rollins 3.74 Florida International Randy Horner 3.51 Florida State Neal Studd 3.41 Fordham Steve Potsklan 3.51 Fresno State Jeanne Fleck 3.54 Gardner-Webb Michael Blum 3.31 George Washington Brian Thomas 3.47 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 3.21 Georgia Jack Bauerle 3.47 Georgia Southern Amanda Caldwell 3.21 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 3.66 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 3.69 Harvard Stephanie Wriede Morawski 3.46 Hawaii Elliot Ptasnik 3.51 Houston Ryan Wochomurka 3.41 Howard Nic Askew 3.56 Idaho Mark Sowa 3.42 Illinois Susan Novitsky 3.28 Illinois at Chicago Tim Loeffler 3.62 Illinois State Caitlin Hamilton 3.51 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 3.40 Indiana Ray Looze 3.70 Indiana State Josh Christensen 3.47 Iona Nick Cavataro 3.36 Iowa Marc Long 3.56 Iowa State Duane Sorenson 3.39 IUPUI Damion Dennis 3.33 James Madison Dane Pedersen 3.64 Kansas Clark Campbell 3.66 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 3.51 La Salle Jamie Platt 3.47 Lafayette Jim Dailey 3.45 Lehigh Rob Herb 3.65 Liberty Jake Shellenberger 3.70 LIU-Brooklyn Matt Donovan 3.23 Louisiana State David Geyer 3.52 Louisville Arthur Albiero 3.60 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 3.63 Loyola Marymount Bonnie Adair 3.45 Maine Susan Lizzotte 3.22 Manhattan Patrick Malone 3.50 Marist Larry VanWagner 3.68 Marshall Ian Walsh 3.45 Massachusetts Bob Newcomb 3.21 Miami (Florida) Andrew Kershaw 3.59 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 3.43 Michigan Mike Bottom 3.69 Michigan State Matt Gianiodis 3.49 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 3.46 Missouri Andrew Grevers 3.43 Missouri State Dave Collins 3.55 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 3.17 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 3.29 Navy John Morrison 3.58 NC State Braden Holloway 3.48 Nebraska Pablo Morales 3.76 Nebraska-Omaha Todd Samland 3.03 Nevada Las Vegas Ben Loorz 3.35 Nevada Reno Brendon Bray 3.21 New Hampshire Joshua Willman 3.50 New Mexico Keegan Ingelido 3.30 Niagara Eric Bugby 3.26 North Carolina Mark Gangloff 3.41 North Florida Ian Coffey 3.44 North Texas Brittany Roth 3.72 Northeastern Roy Coates 3.52 Northern Arizona Andy Johns 3.52 Northern Colorado Lisa Ebeling 3.56 Northern Iowa Nick Lakin 3.58 Northwestern Jeremy Kipp 3.48 Notre Dame Michael Litzinger 3.31 Oakland Pete Hovland 3.40 Ohio Mason Norman 3.42 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 3.38 Old Dominion Jessica Miller Livsey 3.50 Pacific Katelyne Herrington 3.49 Penn State Tim Murphy 3.52 Pennsylvania Mike Schnur 3.27 Pepperdine Jana Vincent 3.32 Pittsburgh John Hargis 3.46 Providence John O’Neill 3.64 Purdue John Klinge 3.49 Rhode Island Mick Westkott 3.70 Rice Seth Huston 3.30 Richmond Matthew Barany 3.55 Rider Stephen Fletcher 3.48 Rutgers Jon Maccoll 3.51 Sacred Heart John Spadafina 3.29 Saint Francis (NY) Brian Guidera 3.54 Saint Francis (PA) Phil Hurley 3.42 Saint Louis Jim Halliburton 3.47 San Diego Michael Keeler 3.33 San Diego State Mike Shrader 3.22 San Jose State Sage Hopkins 3.64 Seattle Craig Nisgor 3.58 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 3.14 Siena Paul Kueterman 3.67 South Carolina McGee Moody 3.31 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 3.23 South Dakota State Douglas Humphrey 3.67 Southern Illinois Geoff Hanson 3.47 Southern Methodist Steve Collins 3.51 Stanford Greg Meehan 3.11 Stony Brook Kerry Smith 3.27 Tennessee Matt Kredich 3.53 Texas Carol Capitani 3.20 Texas A&M Steve Bultman 3.49 Texas Christian James Winchester 3.46 Toledo Brianne Globig 3.18 Towson Jake Shrum 3.52 Tulane Leah Stancil 3.48 UC San Diego Marko Djordjevic 3.35 UC Santa Barbara Matt Macedo 3.11 UCLA Jordan Wolfrum 3.40 UMBC Chad Cradock 3.39 UNC Asheville Elizabeth Lykins 3.55 UNC-Wilmington Jason Memont 3.30 Utah Joe Dykstra 3.55 UW-Milwaukee Kyle Clements 3.25 Valparaiso Maggie Kroemer 3.52 Vanderbilt Jeremy Organ 3.42 Vermont Gerry Courmoyer 3.58 Villanova Rick Simpson 3.40 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 3.34 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez Miro 3.37 Wagner Colin Shannahan 3.29 Washington State Matt Leach 3.40 West Virginia Victor Riggs 3.34 William & Mary Nate Kellogg 3.22 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 3.34 Wyoming David Denniston 3.23 Xavier Brent MacDonald 3.67 Yale Jim Henry 3.42 Youngstown State Brad Smith

Division II Men 3.09 Ashland Kyle Walthall 3.08 Bellarmine John Brucatto 3.30 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 3.31 Biola Ryan Kauth 3.41 Carson-Newman jordan taylor 3.03 Clarion Brehan Kelley 3.16 Colorado Mesa Mickey Wender 3.48 Concordia-Irvine Albert (Bert) Bergen 3.13 Drury Brian Reynolds 3.19 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 3.13 Fairmont State Patrick Snively 3.31 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 3.26 Florida Southern Andy Robins 3.21 Florida Tech David Dent 3.28 Gannon Jacqueline Michalski 3.02 Henderson State Coak Matthews 3.24 Indianapolis Jason Hite 3.13 Lees-McRae College Sean Weddell 3.27 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 3.57 Lewis Roger Karns 3.19 Lynn Niki Alvarez 3.14 Maryville Erica Rose 3.28 McKendree James Tierney 3.20 Mines Claire McDaniel 3.33 Missouri S&T Doug Grooms 3.12 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 3.26 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 3.17 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 3.16 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 3.56 Pace Alexis Chocianowski 3.12 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 3.04 Roberts Wesleyan Sara Smith 3.45 Rollins Julianne Kurke-Lehner 3.04 Saint Cloud State Jeff Hegle 3.27 Saint Leo Paul Mangen 3.12 Saint Michael’s Eileen Hall 3.30 Shippensburg Tim Verge 3.28 Tampa Jimi Kiner 3.23 Truman State Jerod Simek 3.11 Urbana Cassandra Wendall 3.40 Wayne State Sean Peters 3.25 West Chester Steve Mazurek 3.18 William Jewell Greg Temple 3.39 Wingate Kirk Sanocki

Division II Women 3.19 Alaska-Fairbanks Rebecca Weiland 3.27 Ashland Kyle Walthall 3.31 Augustana (SD) Lindsie Micko 3.35 Azusa Pacific Tim Kyle 3.23 Barton Tyler Ziegler 3.31 Bellarmine John Brucatto 3.21 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 3.42 Biola Ryan Kauth 3.37 Cal State East Bay Shane Pelton 3.32 Cal U – PA April Gitzen 3.67 Carson-Newman jordan taylor 3.27 Clarion Brehan Kelley 3.52 Colorado Mesa Mickey Wender 3.42 Concordia-Irvine Albert (Bert) Bergen 3.10 Converse Morgan Rulevich 3.44 Davenport Justin Vasquez 3.46 Dixie State Tamber McAllister 3.34 Drury Brian Reynolds 3.59 East Stroudsburg Fan Yang 3.12 Edinboro Chrisopher Rhodes 3.77 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 3.28 Fairmont State Patrick Snively 3.51 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 3.53 Florida Southern Andy Robins 3.41 Florida Tech David Dent 3.18 Fresno Pacific Adrian Aleksandrowicz 3.40 Gannon Jacqueline Michalski 3.39 Grand Valley Andrew Boyce 3.24 Henderson State Coak Matthews 3.38 Hillsdale Kurt Kirner 3.48 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 3.62 Indianapolis Jason Hite 3.34 King (TN) James Graves 3.36 Kutztown Tim Flannery 3.74 Lees-McRae College Sean Weddell 3.64 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 3.50 Lewis Roger Karns 3.34 Lynn Niki Alvarez 3.43 Mary Leah Neiheisel 3.72 Maryville Erica Rose 3.50 McKendree James Tierney 3.08 Merrimack Erin Cammann 3.34 Millersville Eric Usbeck 3.17 Mines Claire McDaniel 3.67 Minnesota-Moorhead Charlie King 3.26 Montevallo Aaron Mahaney 3.57 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 3.17 Northern State Nicole Monanian 3.55 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 3.36 Oklahoma Baptist Matt Hood 3.20 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 3.47 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 3.58 Pace Alexis Chocianowski 3.73 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 3.19 Roberts Wesleyan Sara Smith 3.47 Rollins Julianne Kurke-Lehner 3.26 Saginaw Valley State Bruce Zimmerman 3.46 Saint Cloud State Jeff Hegle 3.35 Saint Leo Paul Mangen 3.45 Saint Michael's Eileen Hall 3.50 Saint Rose Keith Murray 3.36 Shippensburg Tim Verge 3.09 Simon Fraser Liam Donnelly 3.50 Sioux Falls Chris Hamstra 3.34 Southwest Minnesota State University Marty Wahle 3.38 Tampa Jimi Kiner 3.29 Tiffin Lukas Jachno 3.31 Truman State Jerod Simek 3.63 UMSL Tony Hernandez 3.37 Urbana Cassandra Wendall 3.33 UT Permian Basin Cameron Kainer 3.53 Wayne State Sean Peters 3.45 West Chester Steve Mazurek 3.71 West Florida Philip Kraus 3.30 Western Colorado Erik Matheson 3.57 William Jewell Greg Temple 3.36 Wingate Kirk Sanocki

Division III Men 3.14 Albion Nick Stone 3.06 Alfred Brian Striker 3.13 Alfred State Mike Smiechowski 3.08 Arcadia Nate Parsley 3.24 Babson Kristy Martin Jones 3.41 Bates Peter Casares 3.21 Beloit Kevin Schober 3.16 Berry Paul Flinchbaugh 3.11 Birmingham Southern toby wilcox 3.40 Brandeis Nicole Carter 3.06 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 3.69 Caltech Andy Brabson 3.21 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 3.41 Carleton Andrew Clark 3.43 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 3.15 Carthage Seth Weidmann 3.39 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 3.36 Catholic Paul Waas 3.57 Chicago Jason Weber 3.39 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Charles Griffiths 3.43 Clark Paul E. Phillips 3.31 Coast Guard John Westkott 3.08 Coe Brian Ruffles 3.42 Colby Tom Burton 3.52 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 3.38 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 3.40 Denison Gregg Parini 3.14 Dickinson Paul Richards 3.25 Drew Richard Munson 3.40 Emory Jon Howell 3.05 Emory & Henry Cody Skinner 3.09 Franklin Andrew Hendricks 3.14 Gettysburg Greg Brown 3.41 Grinnell Erin Hurley 3.40 Gustavus Jon Carlson 3.16 Hamilton John Geissinger 3.07 Hanover Blake Braden 3.08 Hiram Matt Sorrick 3.24 Illinois Tech Andy Parro 3.20 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 3.15 Ithaca Kevin Markwardt 3.33 John Carroll Mark Fino 3.43 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 3.31 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 3.47 Kenyon Jess Book 3.31 Kings (PA) Matt Easterday 3.27 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 3.08 Lawrence andrew Fleek 3.32 Lewis & Clark Chris Fantz 3.25 Loras Nick Wyllie 3.38 Luther Aaron Zander 3.15 Lycoming Matt McGuriman 3.71 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 3.00 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 3.17 McDaniel Jeff Hiestand 3.54 Messiah Katie McComb 3.13 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 3.64 Millsaps College Brian Ware 3.12 Misericordia Alexander Taylor 3.65 MIT Meg Sisson French 3.24 Monmouth (IL) Thomas Burek 3.17 Mount Union Eric Mojock 3.52 Nebraska Wesleyan Greg Fleming 3.10 Norwich Jennifer Cournoyer 3.39 NYU Trevor Miele 3.24 Oberlin Alex De La Pena 3.34 Occidental Haley Mitchell 3.44 Olivet Rob Brownell 3.28 Pacific Lutheran Matt Sellman 3.31 Pacific U Beth Whittle 3.01 Penn State-Altoona Brad Brooks 3.54 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 3.17 Principia Carl Erikson 3.35 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 3.37 Rhodes Steve Webb 3.45 RIT Phil Baretela 3.00 Roanoke Scott Thacker 3.23 Rochester Emily Wylam 3.07 Rowan Brad Bowser 3.20 RPI Shannon O`Brien 3.31 Saint John’s Ben Gill 3.25 Saint Thomas Scott Blanchard 3.21 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 3.09 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 3.50 Southern Virginia Jennifer Moore 3.40 Southwestern Jonathan Duncan 3.16 Springfield John Taffe 3.25 St. Mary’s (MD) Casey Brandt 3.37 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 3.46 Stevens Paul Hughes 3.16 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 3.12 SUNY Oneonta Chris Schuler 3.73 Swarthmore Karin Colby 3.39 TCNJ David Dow 3.01 the Ozarks David DeGeus 3.09 the South Max Obermiller 3.17 Trinity (CT) Carlos Vega 3.12 Trinity (TX) Scott Trompeter 3.56 Tufts Adam Hoyt 3.06 UW-Eau Claire Anne Ryder 3.58 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 3.05 Virginia Wesleyan Mike Ginder 3.07 Wabash Will Bernhardt II 3.09 Washington (MD) Mark Hill 3.05 Washington & Jefferson Matt Rochna 3.47 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 3.58 WashU Brad Shively 3.42 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 3.15 Western Connecticut Jill Cook 3.06 Westminster Pat Smith 3.20 Wheaton (IL) Jacob Ayers 3.46 Whitman Jenn Blomme 3.12 Whittier Michael Jafari 3.34 Whitworth Steve Schadt 3.37 Widener Mark Yankovich 3.35 Willamette Brent Summers 3.12 William Paterson Ed Gurka 3.45 Williams Steven Kuster 3.45 Wittenberg Noah Moran 3.42 WPI Paul Bennett

Division III Women 3.17 Albertus Magnus Lauren Pallone 3.39 Albion Nick Stone 3.18 Alfred Brian Striker 3.45 Anderson Tanner Barton 3.06 Arcadia Nate Parsley 3.46 Augustana (IL) Dan Lloyd 3.12 Babson Kristy Martin Jones 3.21 Baruch Charles Lampasso 3.50 Bates Peter Casares 3.48 Beloit Kevin Schober 3.39 Berry Paul Flinchbaugh 3.44 Birmingham Southern toby wilcox 3.47 Brandeis Nicole Carter 3.38 Bridgewater Gwynn Harrison 3.60 Bryn Mawr Pat McDevitt 3.29 Buffalo State Michael Kroll 3.35 Cabrini Cindy Ikeler 3.40 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 3.52 Caltech Andy Brabson 3.36 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 3.55 Carleton Andrew Clark 3.43 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 3.28 Carroll Kelsie Miller 3.54 Carthage Beth DeLaRosby 3.63 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 3.44 Catholic Paul Waas 3.11 Cedar Crest Kaitlyn Rockwell 3.38 Centre Dean Brownley 3.13 Chatham Rebecca Yost 3.66 Chicago Jason Weber 3.48 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Charles Griffiths 3.43 Clark Paul E. Phillips 3.30 Clarkson Zack Wahl 3.24 Coast Guard John Westkott 3.18 Coe Brian Ruffles 3.33 Colby Tom Burton 3.21 Colby-Sawyer Conrad Kohrs 3.57 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 3.42 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 3.54 Denison Gregg Parini 3.21 DePauw Shea Davisson 3.32 Dickinson Paul Richards 3.62 Drew Richard Munson 3.34 Eastern Connecticut Sarit Gluz 3.74 Elms Mark Gehring 3.58 Emory Jon Howell 3.46 Emory & Henry Cody Skinner 3.28 Franklin Andrew Hendricks 3.25 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 3.19 Gettysburg Greg Brown 3.38 Goucher Thomas Till 3.57 Grinnell Erin Hurley 3.41 Grove City David Fritz 3.43 Gustavus Jon Carlson 3.55 Hamilton John Geissinger 3.14 Hanover Blake Braden 3.08 Hendrix Tony Marleneanu 3.50 Hiram Matt Sorrick 3.60 Hobart & William Smith R.C. Weston 3.51 Hollins Ned Skinner 3.54 Hope Jake Taber 3.54 Hunter Michael Kokoszka 3.21 Illinois Tech Andy Parro 3.41 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 3.43 Ithaca Paula Miller 3.53 John Carroll Mark Fino 3.64 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 3.52 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 3.48 Kean Chris Swenson 3.51 Kenyon Jess Book 3.24 Kings (PA) Matt Easterday 3.61 Knox Jonathan Powers 3.31 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 3.51 Lawrence andrew Fleek 3.13 Lewis & Clark Chris Fantz 3.37 Loras Nick Wyllie 3.16 Luther Aaron Zander 3.34 Lycoming Matt McGuriman 3.57 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 3.20 Manchester Mike Kocsis 3.38 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 3.23 Marymount Joseph Smolinske 3.17 Massachusetts-Dartmouth Cathy Motta 3.34 McDaniel Jeff Hiestand 3.14 McMurry Casey Pacheco 3.51 Messiah Katie McComb 3.39 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 3.51 Mills Neil Virtue 3.01 Millsaps College Brian Ware 3.27 Minnesota-Morris David Molesworth 3.56 Misericordia Alexander Taylor 3.68 MIT Meg Sisson French 3.07 Montclair State Brian McLaughlin 3.65 Mount Holyoke David Allen 3.11 Mount Union Eric Mojock 3.15 Nazareth Scott Whitbeck 3.58 Nebraska Wesleyan Greg Fleming 3.47 New England Rick Hayes 3.05 Norwich Jennifer Cournoyer 3.41 NYU Trevor Miele 3.37 Oberlin Alex De La Pena 3.38 Occidental Haley Mitchell 3.07 Ohio Northern Austin Veltman 3.50 Olivet Rob Brownell 3.51 Pacific Lutheran Matt Sellman 3.62 Pacific U Beth Whittle 3.42 Penn State-Altoona Brad Brooks 3.24 Penn State-Behrend Jennifer Wallace 3.63 Pfeiffer Brad Flood 3.71 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 3.19 Principia Carl Erikson 3.53 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 3.52 Regis James Sweeney 3.59 Rhodes Steve Webb 3.45 RIT Phil Baretela 3.01 Roanoke Scott Thacker 3.29 Rochester Emily Wylam 3.25 Roger Williams Matt Emmert 3.29 Rowan Elise Blaschke 3.00 RPI Shannon O`Brien 3.37 Saint Benedict Mandy Wolvert 3.62 Saint Joseph (ME) Chris Brandenberger 3.56 Saint Joseph’s (ME) Jared Felker 3.37 Saint Norberts Hannah Saiz 3.34 Saint Thomas Scott Blanchard 3.33 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 3.29 Salisbury Jill Stephenson 3.59 Simmons Mindy Williams 3.54 Simpson Tom Caccia 3.52 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 3.62 Smith Zack Kundel 3.48 Southwestern Jonathan Duncan 3.54 Springfield John Taffe 3.77 St. Kate’s Justin Zook 3.63 St. Mary’s (MD) Casey Brandt 3.33 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 3.17 Staten Island Michael Ackalitis 3.61 Stevens Paul Hughes 3.33 SUNY Brockport Jason Morini 3.33 SUNY Cortland Brian Tobin 3.02 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 3.33 SUNY Oneonta Chris Schuler 3.17 SUNY Oswego Mike Holman 3.43 Susquehanna Mike Tubb 3.69 Swarthmore Karin Colby 3.05 Sweet Briar Jerry Diamond 3.38 TCNJ Jennifer Harnett 3.23 the Ozarks David DeGeus 3.31 the South Max Obermiller 3.49 Thomas Moore Monty Hopkins 3.39 Transylvania Dave Doolin 3.49 Trinity (CT) Carlos Vega 3.42 Trinity (TX) Scott Trompeter 3.60 Tufts Adam Hoyt 3.49 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 3.33 UW-Eau Claire Anne Ryder 3.43 UW-LaCrosse Steven Mohs 3.25 UW-Whitewater Elise Knoche 3.44 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 3.53 Washington (MD) Mark Hill 3.21 Washington & Jefferson Matt Rochna 3.53 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 3.64 WashU Brad Shively 3.44 Wellesley Bonnie Dix 3.60 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 3.31 Western Connecticut Jill Cook 3.16 Western New England Michelle Toner 3.33 Westfield State David Laing 3.27 Westminster Pat Smith 3.37 Wheaton (IL) Meghan Ayers 3.61 Wheaton (MA) Barrett Roberts 3.43 Whitman Jenn Blomme 3.03 Whittier Michael Jafari 3.41 Whitworth Steve Schadt 3.47 Widener Mark Yankovich 3.45 Wilkes Thomas Limouze 3.57 Willamette Brent Summers 3.48 William Paterson Ed Gurka 3.68 Williams Steven Kuster 3.36 Wittenberg Noah Moran 3.54 Wooster Rob Harrington 3.54 WPI Paul Bennett 3.33 York (PA) Eric Rasmussen

NAIA Men 3.09 Asbury Alex Keyser 3.45 Campbellsville Casey Bradstreet 3.26 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 3.32 Keiser Adam Epstein 3.76 Lincoln Johnathan Jordan 3.21 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 3.22 Milligan Spencer Scarth 3.15 Morningside Bryan Farris 3.35 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 3.55 Saint Mary David Bresser 3.44 SCAD-Savannah William Pilczuk 3.58 St. Andrews Taylor Cooper 3.00 Tabor Nathan Duell 3.78 Thomas Don Feinberg 3.04 Union (KY) Rafael Forti

NAIA Women 3.46 Asbury Alex Keyser 3.27 Brenau Nate Rhoads 3.63 Campbellsville Casey Bradstreet 3.50 Columbia College Tolga Dogruyol 3.54 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 3.55 Indiana Wesleyan Laurissa Dalrymple 3.45 Keiser Adam Epstein 3.77 Lincoln Johnathan Jordan 3.34 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 3.49 Milligan Spencer Scarth 3.40 Morningside Bryan Farris 3.60 Olivet Nazarene Kelly Essler 3.35 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 3.64 Saint Mary David Bresser 3.10 Saint Mary (NE) Terri Hermes 3.80 SCAD-Savannah William Pilczuk 3.39 Soka Adam Crossen 3.34 St. Andrews Taylor Cooper 3.35 Tabor Nathan Duell 3.38 Thomas Don Feinberg 3.10 Union (KY) Rafael Forti 3.10 Westmont College Jill Jones Lin