Harvard Men, Nebraska-Omaha Women Hold Top D1 GPAs in the Country (Swimming)

The CSCAA has announced their Scholar All-America Team award winners for the fall 2019 semester, selecting 762 programs from 480 institutions for the award. To be eligible, teams needed to have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA for the semester. 17,685 student-athletes were accounted for by the teams that received this recognition.
In the spring semester, 777 programs were chosen from 480 institutions, and in the fall of 2018, 710 programs were chosen.
Highest GPAs by Division, Gender:
- NCAA Division I women – Nebraska-Omaha, 3.76 GPA
- NCAA Division I men – Harvard, 3.77 GPA
- NCAA Division II women – Emmanuel College, 3.77 GPA
- NCAA Division II men – Lewis Univesrity, 3.57 GPA
- NCAA Division III women – Saint Catherine’s University, 3.77 GPA
- NCAA Division III men – Swarthmore College, 3.73 GPA
- NAIA women – Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), 3.80 GPA
- NAIA men – University of Saint Mary, 3.55 GPA
- NJCAA women – Indian River State College, 3.56 GPA
- NJCAA women – Barton County Community College, 3.41 GPA
23 teams earned recognition for the first time in program history, including the Division I Youngstown State men, who checked in with a 3.47 GPA in their first semester with new head coach Brad Smith in charge – showing immediate dividends from the hire in the classroom.
In Division I and Division III, more than 90% of the teams currently ranked in the top 25 competitively achieved at least a 3.0 GPA, including the #1-ranked men’s team Texas (3.08 GPA) and the #1-ranked women’s team Michigan (3.43 GPA). The defending NCAA Division I Champion Cal men check in with a 3.19 GPA, while the defending NCAA Division I Champion Stanford women recorded a 3.51 GPA during the semester.
In lower divisions, the Indianapolis men (3.24 GPA), Denison men (3.40 GPA), and Denison women (3.54 GPA) also hold both a #1 ranking and a GPA of over 3.0.
First-Time Recipients:
Division I
-
Youngstown State
Division II
-
Lees-McRae (M&W)
-
Lynn University (Men)
-
Montevallo (W)
-
Oklahoma Christian (Men)
-
Southwest Minnesota (W)
Division III
-
Albertus Magnus (W)
-
Cedar Crest (W)
-
Emory & Henry (M)
-
Millsaps (M&W)
-
Roanoke (M&W)
-
Southern Virginia (M)
-
Thomas Moore (W)
-
Virginia Wesleyan (M)
NAIA
-
Indiana Wesleyan (W)
-
Milligan (M&W)
-
St. Andrews (M)
-
Thomas (M)
-
Westmont (W)
Head coach is the name listed on the right:
Division I Men
|3.49
|Alabama
|Coley Stickels
|3.48
|American
|Mark Davin
|3.11
|Arizona
|Augie Busch
|3.18
|Arizona State
|Robert Bowman
|3.13
|Auburn
|Gary Taylor
|3.45
|Binghamton
|Jerry Cummiskey
|3.20
|Boston College
|Mike Stephens
|3.21
|Boston University
|Bill Smyth
|3.08
|Brigham Young
|John Brooks
|3.50
|Brown
|Kevin Norman
|3.20
|Bryant
|Katie Cameron
|3.10
|Bucknell
|Dan Schinnerer
|3.49
|Cal Baptist
|Rick Rowland
|3.19
|California
|Dave Durden
|3.12
|Canisius
|Scott Vanderzell
|3.22
|Cincinnati
|Mandy Commons-DiSalle
|3.18
|Cleveland State
|Hannah Burandt
|3.30
|Colgate
|Edward Pretre
|3.49
|Columbia
|Jim Bolster
|3.08
|Connecticut
|Chris Maiello
|3.24
|Cornell
|Wes Newman
|3.29
|Dartmouth
|Jamie Holder
|3.48
|Davidson
|John Young
|3.42
|Denver
|Alicia Hicken-Franklin
|3.24
|Drexel
|Adam Braun
|3.50
|Duke
|Dan Colella
|3.16
|East Carolina
|Matt Jabs
|3.10
|Evansville
|Stuart Wilson
|3.27
|Fairfield
|Anthony Bruno
|3.41
|Florida State
|Neal Studd
|3.35
|Fordham
|Steve Potsklan
|3.30
|Gardner-Webb
|Michael Blum
|3.16
|George Washington
|Brian Thomas
|3.52
|Georgetown
|Jack Leavitt
|3.11
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|3.16
|Georgia Tech
|Courtney Hart
|3.55
|Grand Canyon
|Steve Schaffer
|3.79
|Harvard
|Kevin Tyrrell
|3.47
|Hawaii
|Elliot Ptasnik
|3.19
|Howard
|Nic Askew
|3.30
|Illinois at Chicago
|Tim Loeffler
|3.21
|Incarnate Word
|Phillip Davis
|3.19
|Indiana
|Ray Looze
|3.18
|Iowa
|Marc Long
|3.22
|IUPUI
|Damion Dennis
|3.32
|Kentucky
|Lars Jorgensen
|3.14
|La Salle
|Jamie Platt
|3.31
|Lafayette
|Jim Dailey
|3.10
|Lehigh
|Rob Herb
|3.01
|Louisiana State
|David Geyer
|3.16
|Louisville
|Arthur Albiero
|3.32
|Loyola (MD)
|Brian Loeffler
|3.10
|Maine
|Susan Lizzotte
|3.25
|Manhattan
|Patrick Malone
|3.17
|Marist
|Larry VanWagner
|3.19
|Massachusetts
|Russ Yarworth
|3.12
|Miami (OH)
|Hollie Bonewit-Cron
|3.12
|Michigan
|Mike Bottom
|3.54
|Michigan State
|Matt Gianiodis
|3.29
|Minnesota
|Kelly Kremer
|3.23
|Missouri
|Andrew Grevers
|3.24
|Missouri State
|Dave Collins
|3.28
|Monmouth (NJ)
|Matthew Nunnally
|3.14
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Neil Yost
|3.05
|Navy
|William Roberts
|3.31
|NC State
|Braden Holloway
|3.00
|Niagara
|Eric Bugby
|3.28
|NJIT
|Ron Farina
|3.10
|North Carolina
|Mark Gangloff
|3.17
|Northwestern
|Jeremy Kipp
|3.23
|Notre Dame
|Michael Litzinger
|3.01
|Oakland
|Pete Hovland
|3.42
|Ohio State
|Bill Dorenkott
|3.02
|Ohio State
|Bill Dorenkott
|3.30
|Pacific
|Katelyne Herrington
|3.21
|Penn State
|Tim Murphy
|3.30
|Pennsylvania
|Mike Schnur
|3.00
|Princeton
|Matt Crispino
|3.32
|Providence
|John O’Neill
|3.21
|Purdue
|Dan Ross
|3.19
|Rider
|Stephen Fletcher
|3.06
|Saint Francis (NY)
|Brian Guidera
|3.20
|Saint Louis
|Jim Halliburton
|3.14
|Seattle
|Craig Nisgor
|3.29
|Seton Hall
|Derek Sapp
|3.61
|South Carolina
|McGee Moody
|3.06
|South Dakota
|Jason Mahowald
|3.51
|Southern Illinois
|Geoff Hanson
|3.28
|Southern Methodist
|Greg Rhodenbaugh
|3.39
|Stanford
|Dan Schemmel
|3.08
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|3.13
|Texas Christian
|James Winchester
|3.27
|UC San Diego
|Marko Djordjevic
|3.02
|UC Santa Barbara
|Matt Macedo
|3.29
|UMBC
|Chad Cradock
|3.12
|UNC-Wilmington
|Jason Memont
|3.10
|Utah
|Joe Dykstra
|3.16
|UW-Milwaukee
|Kyle Clements
|3.18
|Valparaiso
|Maggie Kroemer
|3.43
|Villanova
|Rick Simpson
|3.20
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|3.05
|Virginia Tech
|Sergio Lopez Miro
|3.26
|West Virginia
|Victor Riggs
|3.39
|William & Mary
|Nate Kellogg
|3.14
|Wisconsin
|Yuri Suguiyama
|3.19
|Wyoming
|David Denniston
|3.51
|Xavier
|Brent MacDonald
|3.50
|Yale
|Jim Henry
|3.47
|Youngstown State
|Brad Smith
Division I Women
|3.05
|Air Force
|Colleen Murphy
|3.48
|Akron
|Brian Peresie
|3.52
|Alabama
|Coley Stickels
|3.69
|American
|Mark Davin
|3.42
|Arizona
|Augie Busch
|3.47
|Arizona State
|Robert Bowman
|3.64
|Arkansas
|Neil Harper
|3.54
|Arkansas-Little Rock
|Amy Burgess
|3.48
|Auburn
|Gary Taylor
|3.51
|Ball State
|Jeremy Agnew
|3.45
|Binghamton
|Jerry Cummiskey
|3.56
|Boise State
|Christine Mabile
|3.38
|Boston College
|Mike Stephens
|3.35
|Boston University
|Bill Smyth
|3.64
|Bowling Green
|Rickey Perkins
|3.30
|Brigham Young
|John Brooks
|3.64
|Brown
|Kate Kovenock
|3.26
|Bryant
|Katie Cameron
|3.29
|Bucknell
|Dan Schinnerer
|3.36
|Buffalo
|Andy Bashor
|3.61
|Butler
|Maurice Stewart
|3.48
|Cal Baptist
|Rick Rowland
|3.46
|California
|Teri McKeever
|3.36
|California-Davis
|Barbara Jahn
|3.42
|Campbell
|Pascal Molinard
|3.50
|Canisius
|Scott Vanderzell
|3.46
|Central Connecticut
|Bill Ball
|3.55
|Cincinnati
|Mandy Commons-DiSalle
|3.55
|Cleveland State
|Hannah Burandt
|3.40
|Colgate
|Edward Pretre
|3.40
|Colorado State
|Woody Woodard
|3.51
|Columbia
|Diana Caskey
|3.39
|Connecticut
|Chris Maiello
|3.52
|Cornell
|Patrick Gallagher
|3.22
|CSU Bakersfield
|Chris Hansen
|3.49
|Dartmouth
|Jamie Holder
|3.49
|Davidson
|John Young
|3.17
|Delaware
|Pablo Marmolejo
|3.68
|Denver
|Alicia Hicken-Franklin
|3.67
|Drexel
|Adam Braun
|3.61
|Duke
|Dan Colella
|3.50
|Duquesne
|David Sheets
|3.61
|East Carolina
|Matt Jabs
|3.47
|Eastern Michigan
|Derek Perkins
|3.31
|Evansville
|Stuart Wilson
|3.40
|Fairfield
|Anthony Bruno
|3.32
|Florida
|Jeff Poppell
|3.30
|Florida Atlantic
|Lara Preacco
|3.52
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Dave Rollins
|3.74
|Florida International
|Randy Horner
|3.51
|Florida State
|Neal Studd
|3.41
|Fordham
|Steve Potsklan
|3.51
|Fresno State
|Jeanne Fleck
|3.54
|Gardner-Webb
|Michael Blum
|3.31
|George Washington
|Brian Thomas
|3.47
|Georgetown
|Jack Leavitt
|3.21
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|3.47
|Georgia Southern
|Amanda Caldwell
|3.21
|Georgia Tech
|Courtney Hart
|3.66
|Grand Canyon
|Steve Schaffer
|3.69
|Harvard
|Stephanie Wriede Morawski
|3.46
|Hawaii
|Elliot Ptasnik
|3.51
|Houston
|Ryan Wochomurka
|3.41
|Howard
|Nic Askew
|3.56
|Idaho
|Mark Sowa
|3.42
|Illinois
|Susan Novitsky
|3.28
|Illinois at Chicago
|Tim Loeffler
|3.62
|Illinois State
|Caitlin Hamilton
|3.51
|Incarnate Word
|Phillip Davis
|3.40
|Indiana
|Ray Looze
|3.70
|Indiana State
|Josh Christensen
|3.47
|Iona
|Nick Cavataro
|3.36
|Iowa
|Marc Long
|3.56
|Iowa State
|Duane Sorenson
|3.39
|IUPUI
|Damion Dennis
|3.33
|James Madison
|Dane Pedersen
|3.64
|Kansas
|Clark Campbell
|3.66
|Kentucky
|Lars Jorgensen
|3.51
|La Salle
|Jamie Platt
|3.47
|Lafayette
|Jim Dailey
|3.45
|Lehigh
|Rob Herb
|3.65
|Liberty
|Jake Shellenberger
|3.70
|LIU-Brooklyn
|Matt Donovan
|3.23
|Louisiana State
|David Geyer
|3.52
|Louisville
|Arthur Albiero
|3.60
|Loyola (MD)
|Brian Loeffler
|3.63
|Loyola Marymount
|Bonnie Adair
|3.45
|Maine
|Susan Lizzotte
|3.22
|Manhattan
|Patrick Malone
|3.50
|Marist
|Larry VanWagner
|3.68
|Marshall
|Ian Walsh
|3.45
|Massachusetts
|Bob Newcomb
|3.21
|Miami (Florida)
|Andrew Kershaw
|3.59
|Miami (OH)
|Hollie Bonewit-Cron
|3.43
|Michigan
|Mike Bottom
|3.69
|Michigan State
|Matt Gianiodis
|3.49
|Minnesota
|Kelly Kremer
|3.46
|Missouri
|Andrew Grevers
|3.43
|Missouri State
|Dave Collins
|3.55
|Monmouth (NJ)
|Matthew Nunnally
|3.17
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Neil Yost
|3.29
|Navy
|John Morrison
|3.58
|NC State
|Braden Holloway
|3.48
|Nebraska
|Pablo Morales
|3.76
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Todd Samland
|3.03
|Nevada Las Vegas
|Ben Loorz
|3.35
|Nevada Reno
|Brendon Bray
|3.21
|New Hampshire
|Joshua Willman
|3.50
|New Mexico
|Keegan Ingelido
|3.30
|Niagara
|Eric Bugby
|3.26
|North Carolina
|Mark Gangloff
|3.41
|North Florida
|Ian Coffey
|3.44
|North Texas
|Brittany Roth
|3.72
|Northeastern
|Roy Coates
|3.52
|Northern Arizona
|Andy Johns
|3.52
|Northern Colorado
|Lisa Ebeling
|3.56
|Northern Iowa
|Nick Lakin
|3.58
|Northwestern
|Jeremy Kipp
|3.48
|Notre Dame
|Michael Litzinger
|3.31
|Oakland
|Pete Hovland
|3.40
|Ohio
|Mason Norman
|3.42
|Ohio State
|Bill Dorenkott
|3.38
|Old Dominion
|Jessica Miller Livsey
|3.50
|Pacific
|Katelyne Herrington
|3.49
|Penn State
|Tim Murphy
|3.52
|Pennsylvania
|Mike Schnur
|3.27
|Pepperdine
|Jana Vincent
|3.32
|Pittsburgh
|John Hargis
|3.46
|Providence
|John O’Neill
|3.64
|Purdue
|John Klinge
|3.49
|Rhode Island
|Mick Westkott
|3.70
|Rice
|Seth Huston
|3.30
|Richmond
|Matthew Barany
|3.55
|Rider
|Stephen Fletcher
|3.48
|Rutgers
|Jon Maccoll
|3.51
|Sacred Heart
|John Spadafina
|3.29
|Saint Francis (NY)
|Brian Guidera
|3.54
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Phil Hurley
|3.42
|Saint Louis
|Jim Halliburton
|3.47
|San Diego
|Michael Keeler
|3.33
|San Diego State
|Mike Shrader
|3.22
|San Jose State
|Sage Hopkins
|3.64
|Seattle
|Craig Nisgor
|3.58
|Seton Hall
|Derek Sapp
|3.14
|Siena
|Paul Kueterman
|3.67
|South Carolina
|McGee Moody
|3.31
|South Dakota
|Jason Mahowald
|3.23
|South Dakota State
|Douglas Humphrey
|3.67
|Southern Illinois
|Geoff Hanson
|3.47
|Southern Methodist
|Steve Collins
|3.51
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|3.11
|Stony Brook
|Kerry Smith
|3.27
|Tennessee
|Matt Kredich
|3.53
|Texas
|Carol Capitani
|3.20
|Texas A&M
|Steve Bultman
|3.49
|Texas Christian
|James Winchester
|3.46
|Toledo
|Brianne Globig
|3.18
|Towson
|Jake Shrum
|3.52
|Tulane
|Leah Stancil
|3.48
|UC San Diego
|Marko Djordjevic
|3.35
|UC Santa Barbara
|Matt Macedo
|3.11
|UCLA
|Jordan Wolfrum
|3.40
|UMBC
|Chad Cradock
|3.39
|UNC Asheville
|Elizabeth Lykins
|3.55
|UNC-Wilmington
|Jason Memont
|3.30
|Utah
|Joe Dykstra
|3.55
|UW-Milwaukee
|Kyle Clements
|3.25
|Valparaiso
|Maggie Kroemer
|3.52
|Vanderbilt
|Jeremy Organ
|3.42
|Vermont
|Gerry Courmoyer
|3.58
|Villanova
|Rick Simpson
|3.40
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|3.34
|Virginia Tech
|Sergio Lopez Miro
|3.37
|Wagner
|Colin Shannahan
|3.29
|Washington State
|Matt Leach
|3.40
|West Virginia
|Victor Riggs
|3.34
|William & Mary
|Nate Kellogg
|3.22
|Wisconsin
|Yuri Suguiyama
|3.34
|Wyoming
|David Denniston
|3.23
|Xavier
|Brent MacDonald
|3.67
|Yale
|Jim Henry
|3.42
|Youngstown State
|Brad Smith
Division II Men
|3.09
|Ashland
|Kyle Walthall
|3.08
|Bellarmine
|John Brucatto
|3.30
|Bentley
|Mary Kay Samko
|3.31
|Biola
|Ryan Kauth
|3.41
|Carson-Newman
|jordan taylor
|3.03
|Clarion
|Brehan Kelley
|3.16
|Colorado Mesa
|Mickey Wender
|3.48
|Concordia-Irvine
|Albert (Bert) Bergen
|3.13
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|3.19
|Emmanuel
|Allen Gilchrest
|3.13
|Fairmont State
|Patrick Snively
|3.31
|Findlay
|Andrew Makepeace
|3.26
|Florida Southern
|Andy Robins
|3.21
|Florida Tech
|David Dent
|3.28
|Gannon
|Jacqueline Michalski
|3.02
|Henderson State
|Coak Matthews
|3.24
|Indianapolis
|Jason Hite
|3.13
|Lees-McRae College
|Sean Weddell
|3.27
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Paul Schiffel
|3.57
|Lewis
|Roger Karns
|3.19
|Lynn
|Niki Alvarez
|3.14
|Maryville
|Erica Rose
|3.28
|McKendree
|James Tierney
|3.20
|Mines
|Claire McDaniel
|3.33
|Missouri S&T
|Doug Grooms
|3.12
|Northern Michigan
|Heidi Voigt
|3.26
|Nova Southeastern
|Ben Hewitt
|3.17
|Oklahoma Christian
|Josh Davis
|3.16
|Ouachita Baptist
|Steven Bostick
|3.56
|Pace
|Alexis Chocianowski
|3.12
|Queens (NC)
|Jeff Dugdale
|3.04
|Roberts Wesleyan
|Sara Smith
|3.45
|Rollins
|Julianne Kurke-Lehner
|3.04
|Saint Cloud State
|Jeff Hegle
|3.27
|Saint Leo
|Paul Mangen
|3.12
|Saint Michael’s
|Eileen Hall
|3.30
|Shippensburg
|Tim Verge
|3.28
|Tampa
|Jimi Kiner
|3.23
|Truman State
|Jerod Simek
|3.11
|Urbana
|Cassandra Wendall
|3.40
|Wayne State
|Sean Peters
|3.25
|West Chester
|Steve Mazurek
|3.18
|William Jewell
|Greg Temple
|3.39
|Wingate
|Kirk Sanocki
Division II Women
|3.09
|Ashland
|Kyle Walthall
|3.08
|Bellarmine
|John Brucatto
|3.30
|Bentley
|Mary Kay Samko
|3.31
|Biola
|Ryan Kauth
|3.41
|Carson-Newman
|jordan taylor
|3.03
|Clarion
|Brehan Kelley
|3.16
|Colorado Mesa
|Mickey Wender
|3.48
|Concordia-Irvine
|Albert (Bert) Bergen
|3.13
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|3.19
|Emmanuel
|Allen Gilchrest
|3.13
|Fairmont State
|Patrick Snively
|3.31
|Findlay
|Andrew Makepeace
|3.26
|Florida Southern
|Andy Robins
|3.21
|Florida Tech
|David Dent
|3.28
|Gannon
|Jacqueline Michalski
|3.02
|Henderson State
|Coak Matthews
|3.24
|Indianapolis
|Jason Hite
|3.13
|Lees-McRae College
|Sean Weddell
|3.27
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Paul Schiffel
|3.57
|Lewis
|Roger Karns
|3.19
|Lynn
|Niki Alvarez
|3.14
|Maryville
|Erica Rose
|3.28
|McKendree
|James Tierney
|3.20
|Mines
|Claire McDaniel
|3.33
|Missouri S&T
|Doug Grooms
|3.12
|Northern Michigan
|Heidi Voigt
|3.26
|Nova Southeastern
|Ben Hewitt
|3.17
|Oklahoma Christian
|Josh Davis
|3.16
|Ouachita Baptist
|Steven Bostick
|3.56
|Pace
|Alexis Chocianowski
|3.12
|Queens (NC)
|Jeff Dugdale
|3.04
|Roberts Wesleyan
|Sara Smith
|3.45
|Rollins
|Julianne Kurke-Lehner
|3.04
|Saint Cloud State
|Jeff Hegle
|3.27
|Saint Leo
|Paul Mangen
|3.12
|Saint Michael’s
|Eileen Hall
|3.30
|Shippensburg
|Tim Verge
|3.28
|Tampa
|Jimi Kiner
|3.23
|Truman State
|Jerod Simek
|3.11
|Urbana
|Cassandra Wendall
|3.40
|Wayne State
|Sean Peters
|3.25
|West Chester
|Steve Mazurek
|3.18
|William Jewell
|Greg Temple
|3.39
|Wingate
|Kirk Sanocki
Division II Women
|3.19
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Rebecca Weiland
|3.27
|Ashland
|Kyle Walthall
|3.31
|Augustana (SD)
|Lindsie Micko
|3.35
|Azusa Pacific
|Tim Kyle
|3.23
|Barton
|Tyler Ziegler
|3.31
|Bellarmine
|John Brucatto
|3.21
|Bentley
|Mary Kay Samko
|3.42
|Biola
|Ryan Kauth
|3.37
|Cal State East Bay
|Shane Pelton
|3.32
|Cal U – PA
|April Gitzen
|3.67
|Carson-Newman
|jordan taylor
|3.27
|Clarion
|Brehan Kelley
|3.52
|Colorado Mesa
|Mickey Wender
|3.42
|Concordia-Irvine
|Albert (Bert) Bergen
|3.10
|Converse
|Morgan Rulevich
|3.44
|Davenport
|Justin Vasquez
|3.46
|Dixie State
|Tamber McAllister
|3.34
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|3.59
|East Stroudsburg
|Fan Yang
|3.12
|Edinboro
|Chrisopher Rhodes
|3.77
|Emmanuel
|Allen Gilchrest
|3.28
|Fairmont State
|Patrick Snively
|3.51
|Findlay
|Andrew Makepeace
|3.53
|Florida Southern
|Andy Robins
|3.41
|Florida Tech
|David Dent
|3.18
|Fresno Pacific
|Adrian Aleksandrowicz
|3.40
|Gannon
|Jacqueline Michalski
|3.39
|Grand Valley
|Andrew Boyce
|3.24
|Henderson State
|Coak Matthews
|3.38
|Hillsdale
|Kurt Kirner
|3.48
|Indiana (PA)
|Chris Villa
|3.62
|Indianapolis
|Jason Hite
|3.34
|King (TN)
|James Graves
|3.36
|Kutztown
|Tim Flannery
|3.74
|Lees-McRae College
|Sean Weddell
|3.64
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Paul Schiffel
|3.50
|Lewis
|Roger Karns
|3.34
|Lynn
|Niki Alvarez
|3.43
|Mary
|Leah Neiheisel
|3.72
|Maryville
|Erica Rose
|3.50
|McKendree
|James Tierney
|3.08
|Merrimack
|Erin Cammann
|3.34
|Millersville
|Eric Usbeck
|3.17
|Mines
|Claire McDaniel
|3.67
|Minnesota-Moorhead
|Charlie King
|3.26
|Montevallo
|Aaron Mahaney
|3.57
|Northern Michigan
|Heidi Voigt
|3.17
|Northern State
|Nicole Monanian
|3.55
|Nova Southeastern
|Ben Hewitt
|3.36
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Matt Hood
|3.20
|Oklahoma Christian
|Josh Davis
|3.47
|Ouachita Baptist
|Steven Bostick
|3.58
|Pace
|Alexis Chocianowski
|3.73
|Queens (NC)
|Jeff Dugdale
|3.19
|Roberts Wesleyan
|Sara Smith
|3.47
|Rollins
|Julianne Kurke-Lehner
|3.26
|Saginaw Valley State
|Bruce Zimmerman
|3.46
|Saint Cloud State
|Jeff Hegle
|3.35
|Saint Leo
|Paul Mangen
|3.45
|Saint Michael’s
|Eileen Hall
|3.50
|Saint Rose
|Keith Murray
|3.36
|Shippensburg
|Tim Verge
|3.09
|Simon Fraser
|Liam Donnelly
|3.50
|Sioux Falls
|Chris Hamstra
|3.34
|Southwest Minnesota State University
|Marty Wahle
|3.38
|Tampa
|Jimi Kiner
|3.29
|Tiffin
|Lukas Jachno
|3.31
|Truman State
|Jerod Simek
|3.63
|UMSL
|Tony Hernandez
|3.37
|Urbana
|Cassandra Wendall
|3.33
|UT Permian Basin
|Cameron Kainer
|3.53
|Wayne State
|Sean Peters
|3.45
|West Chester
|Steve Mazurek
|3.71
|West Florida
|Philip Kraus
|3.30
|Western Colorado
|Erik Matheson
|3.57
|William Jewell
|Greg Temple
|3.36
|Wingate
|Kirk Sanocki
Division III Men
|3.14
|Albion
|Nick Stone
|3.06
|Alfred
|Brian Striker
|3.13
|Alfred State
|Mike Smiechowski
|3.08
|Arcadia
|Nate Parsley
|3.24
|Babson
|Kristy Martin Jones
|3.41
|Bates
|Peter Casares
|3.21
|Beloit
|Kevin Schober
|3.16
|Berry
|Paul Flinchbaugh
|3.11
|Birmingham Southern
|toby wilcox
|3.40
|Brandeis
|Nicole Carter
|3.06
|California Lutheran
|Barry Schreifels
|3.69
|Caltech
|Andy Brabson
|3.21
|Calvin
|Dan Gelderloos
|3.41
|Carleton
|Andrew Clark
|3.43
|Carnegie Mellon
|Matthew Kinney
|3.15
|Carthage
|Seth Weidmann
|3.39
|Case Western Reserve
|Doug Milliken
|3.36
|Catholic
|Paul Waas
|3.57
|Chicago
|Jason Weber
|3.39
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Charles Griffiths
|3.43
|Clark
|Paul E. Phillips
|3.31
|Coast Guard
|John Westkott
|3.08
|Coe
|Brian Ruffles
|3.42
|Colby
|Tom Burton
|3.52
|Colorado College
|Anne Goodman James
|3.38
|Conn College
|Marc Benvenuti
|3.40
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|3.14
|Dickinson
|Paul Richards
|3.25
|Drew
|Richard Munson
|3.40
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|3.05
|Emory & Henry
|Cody Skinner
|3.09
|Franklin
|Andrew Hendricks
|3.14
|Gettysburg
|Greg Brown
|3.41
|Grinnell
|Erin Hurley
|3.40
|Gustavus
|Jon Carlson
|3.16
|Hamilton
|John Geissinger
|3.07
|Hanover
|Blake Braden
|3.08
|Hiram
|Matt Sorrick
|3.24
|Illinois Tech
|Andy Parro
|3.20
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Teresa Fish
|3.15
|Ithaca
|Kevin Markwardt
|3.33
|John Carroll
|Mark Fino
|3.43
|Johns Hopkins
|Scott Armstrong
|3.31
|Kalamazoo
|Jay Daniels
|3.47
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|3.31
|Kings (PA)
|Matt Easterday
|3.27
|Lake Forest
|Vadim Tashlitsky
|3.08
|Lawrence
|andrew Fleek
|3.32
|Lewis & Clark
|Chris Fantz
|3.25
|Loras
|Nick Wyllie
|3.38
|Luther
|Aaron Zander
|3.15
|Lycoming
|Matt McGuriman
|3.71
|Macalester
|Kyllian Griffin
|3.00
|Mary Washington
|Justin Anderson
|3.17
|McDaniel
|Jeff Hiestand
|3.54
|Messiah
|Katie McComb
|3.13
|Millikin
|Molly Duesterhaus
|3.64
|Millsaps College
|Brian Ware
|3.12
|Misericordia
|Alexander Taylor
|3.65
|MIT
|Meg Sisson French
|3.24
|Monmouth (IL)
|Thomas Burek
|3.17
|Mount Union
|Eric Mojock
|3.52
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Greg Fleming
|3.10
|Norwich
|Jennifer Cournoyer
|3.39
|NYU
|Trevor Miele
|3.24
|Oberlin
|Alex De La Pena
|3.34
|Occidental
|Haley Mitchell
|3.44
|Olivet
|Rob Brownell
|3.28
|Pacific Lutheran
|Matt Sellman
|3.31
|Pacific U
|Beth Whittle
|3.01
|Penn State-Altoona
|Brad Brooks
|3.54
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Jean-Paul Gowdy
|3.17
|Principia
|Carl Erikson
|3.35
|Redlands
|Leslie Whittemore
|3.37
|Rhodes
|Steve Webb
|3.45
|RIT
|Phil Baretela
|3.00
|Roanoke
|Scott Thacker
|3.23
|Rochester
|Emily Wylam
|3.07
|Rowan
|Brad Bowser
|3.20
|RPI
|Shannon O`Brien
|3.31
|Saint John’s
|Ben Gill
|3.25
|Saint Thomas
|Scott Blanchard
|3.21
|Saint Vincent
|Josh Gurekovich
|3.09
|Skidmore
|Jill Greenleaf
|3.50
|Southern Virginia
|Jennifer Moore
|3.40
|Southwestern
|Jonathan Duncan
|3.16
|Springfield
|John Taffe
|3.25
|St. Mary’s (MD)
|Casey Brandt
|3.37
|St. Olaf
|Robert Hauck
|3.46
|Stevens
|Paul Hughes
|3.16
|SUNY Geneseo
|Paul Dotterweich
|3.12
|SUNY Oneonta
|Chris Schuler
|3.73
|Swarthmore
|Karin Colby
|3.39
|TCNJ
|David Dow
|3.01
|the Ozarks
|David DeGeus
|3.09
|the South
|Max Obermiller
|3.17
|Trinity (CT)
|Carlos Vega
|3.12
|Trinity (TX)
|Scott Trompeter
|3.56
|Tufts
|Adam Hoyt
|3.06
|UW-Eau Claire
|Anne Ryder
|3.58
|Vassar
|Lisl Prater-Lee
|3.05
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Mike Ginder
|3.07
|Wabash
|Will Bernhardt II
|3.09
|Washington (MD)
|Mark Hill
|3.05
|Washington & Jefferson
|Matt Rochna
|3.47
|Washington & Lee
|Kami Gardner
|3.58
|WashU
|Brad Shively
|3.42
|Wesleyan
|Peter Solomon
|3.15
|Western Connecticut
|Jill Cook
|3.06
|Westminster
|Pat Smith
|3.20
|Wheaton (IL)
|Jacob Ayers
|3.46
|Whitman
|Jenn Blomme
|3.12
|Whittier
|Michael Jafari
|3.34
|Whitworth
|Steve Schadt
|3.37
|Widener
|Mark Yankovich
|3.35
|Willamette
|Brent Summers
|3.12
|William Paterson
|Ed Gurka
|3.45
|Williams
|Steven Kuster
|3.45
|Wittenberg
|Noah Moran
|3.42
|WPI
|Paul Bennett
Division III Women
|3.17
|Albertus Magnus
|Lauren Pallone
|3.39
|Albion
|Nick Stone
|3.18
|Alfred
|Brian Striker
|3.45
|Anderson
|Tanner Barton
|3.06
|Arcadia
|Nate Parsley
|3.46
|Augustana (IL)
|Dan Lloyd
|3.12
|Babson
|Kristy Martin Jones
|3.21
|Baruch
|Charles Lampasso
|3.50
|Bates
|Peter Casares
|3.48
|Beloit
|Kevin Schober
|3.39
|Berry
|Paul Flinchbaugh
|3.44
|Birmingham Southern
|toby wilcox
|3.47
|Brandeis
|Nicole Carter
|3.38
|Bridgewater
|Gwynn Harrison
|3.60
|Bryn Mawr
|Pat McDevitt
|3.29
|Buffalo State
|Michael Kroll
|3.35
|Cabrini
|Cindy Ikeler
|3.40
|California Lutheran
|Barry Schreifels
|3.52
|Caltech
|Andy Brabson
|3.36
|Calvin
|Dan Gelderloos
|3.55
|Carleton
|Andrew Clark
|3.43
|Carnegie Mellon
|Matthew Kinney
|3.28
|Carroll
|Kelsie Miller
|3.54
|Carthage
|Beth DeLaRosby
|3.63
|Case Western Reserve
|Doug Milliken
|3.44
|Catholic
|Paul Waas
|3.11
|Cedar Crest
|Kaitlyn Rockwell
|3.38
|Centre
|Dean Brownley
|3.13
|Chatham
|Rebecca Yost
|3.66
|Chicago
|Jason Weber
|3.48
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Charles Griffiths
|3.43
|Clark
|Paul E. Phillips
|3.30
|Clarkson
|Zack Wahl
|3.24
|Coast Guard
|John Westkott
|3.18
|Coe
|Brian Ruffles
|3.33
|Colby
|Tom Burton
|3.21
|Colby-Sawyer
|Conrad Kohrs
|3.57
|Colorado College
|Anne Goodman James
|3.42
|Conn College
|Marc Benvenuti
|3.54
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|3.21
|DePauw
|Shea Davisson
|3.32
|Dickinson
|Paul Richards
|3.62
|Drew
|Richard Munson
|3.34
|Eastern Connecticut
|Sarit Gluz
|3.74
|Elms
|Mark Gehring
|3.58
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|3.46
|Emory & Henry
|Cody Skinner
|3.28
|Franklin
|Andrew Hendricks
|3.25
|Franklin & Marshall
|Ben Delia
|3.19
|Gettysburg
|Greg Brown
|3.38
|Goucher
|Thomas Till
|3.57
|Grinnell
|Erin Hurley
|3.41
|Grove City
|David Fritz
|3.43
|Gustavus
|Jon Carlson
|3.55
|Hamilton
|John Geissinger
|3.14
|Hanover
|Blake Braden
|3.08
|Hendrix
|Tony Marleneanu
|3.50
|Hiram
|Matt Sorrick
|3.60
|Hobart & William Smith
|R.C. Weston
|3.51
|Hollins
|Ned Skinner
|3.54
|Hope
|Jake Taber
|3.54
|Hunter
|Michael Kokoszka
|3.21
|Illinois Tech
|Andy Parro
|3.41
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Teresa Fish
|3.43
|Ithaca
|Paula Miller
|3.53
|John Carroll
|Mark Fino
|3.64
|Johns Hopkins
|Scott Armstrong
|3.52
|Kalamazoo
|Jay Daniels
|3.48
|Kean
|Chris Swenson
|3.51
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|3.24
|Kings (PA)
|Matt Easterday
|3.61
|Knox
|Jonathan Powers
|3.31
|Lake Forest
|Vadim Tashlitsky
|3.51
|Lawrence
|andrew Fleek
|3.13
|Lewis & Clark
|Chris Fantz
|3.37
|Loras
|Nick Wyllie
|3.16
|Luther
|Aaron Zander
|3.34
|Lycoming
|Matt McGuriman
|3.57
|Macalester
|Kyllian Griffin
|3.20
|Manchester
|Mike Kocsis
|3.38
|Mary Washington
|Justin Anderson
|3.23
|Marymount
|Joseph Smolinske
|3.17
|Massachusetts-Dartmouth
|Cathy Motta
|3.34
|McDaniel
|Jeff Hiestand
|3.14
|McMurry
|Casey Pacheco
|3.51
|Messiah
|Katie McComb
|3.39
|Millikin
|Molly Duesterhaus
|3.51
|Mills
|Neil Virtue
|3.01
|Millsaps College
|Brian Ware
|3.27
|Minnesota-Morris
|David Molesworth
|3.56
|Misericordia
|Alexander Taylor
|3.68
|MIT
|Meg Sisson French
|3.07
|Montclair State
|Brian McLaughlin
|3.65
|Mount Holyoke
|David Allen
|3.11
|Mount Union
|Eric Mojock
|3.15
|Nazareth
|Scott Whitbeck
|3.58
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Greg Fleming
|3.47
|New England
|Rick Hayes
|3.05
|Norwich
|Jennifer Cournoyer
|3.41
|NYU
|Trevor Miele
|3.37
|Oberlin
|Alex De La Pena
|3.38
|Occidental
|Haley Mitchell
|3.07
|Ohio Northern
|Austin Veltman
|3.50
|Olivet
|Rob Brownell
|3.51
|Pacific Lutheran
|Matt Sellman
|3.62
|Pacific U
|Beth Whittle
|3.42
|Penn State-Altoona
|Brad Brooks
|3.24
|Penn State-Behrend
|Jennifer Wallace
|3.63
|Pfeiffer
|Brad Flood
|3.71
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Jean-Paul Gowdy
|3.19
|Principia
|Carl Erikson
|3.53
|Redlands
|Leslie Whittemore
|3.52
|Regis
|James Sweeney
|3.59
|Rhodes
|Steve Webb
|3.45
|RIT
|Phil Baretela
|3.01
|Roanoke
|Scott Thacker
|3.29
|Rochester
|Emily Wylam
|3.25
|Roger Williams
|Matt Emmert
|3.29
|Rowan
|Elise Blaschke
|3.00
|RPI
|Shannon O`Brien
|3.37
|Saint Benedict
|Mandy Wolvert
|3.62
|Saint Joseph (ME)
|Chris Brandenberger
|3.56
|Saint Joseph’s (ME)
|Jared Felker
|3.37
|Saint Norberts
|Hannah Saiz
|3.34
|Saint Thomas
|Scott Blanchard
|3.33
|Saint Vincent
|Josh Gurekovich
|3.29
|Salisbury
|Jill Stephenson
|3.59
|Simmons
|Mindy Williams
|3.54
|Simpson
|Tom Caccia
|3.52
|Skidmore
|Jill Greenleaf
|3.62
|Smith
|Zack Kundel
|3.48
|Southwestern
|Jonathan Duncan
|3.54
|Springfield
|John Taffe
|3.77
|St. Kate’s
|Justin Zook
|3.63
|St. Mary’s (MD)
|Casey Brandt
|3.33
|St. Olaf
|Robert Hauck
|3.17
|Staten Island
|Michael Ackalitis
|3.61
|Stevens
|Paul Hughes
|3.33
|SUNY Brockport
|Jason Morini
|3.33
|SUNY Cortland
|Brian Tobin
|3.02
|SUNY Geneseo
|Paul Dotterweich
|3.33
|SUNY Oneonta
|Chris Schuler
|3.17
|SUNY Oswego
|Mike Holman
|3.43
|Susquehanna
|Mike Tubb
|3.69
|Swarthmore
|Karin Colby
|3.05
|Sweet Briar
|Jerry Diamond
|3.38
|TCNJ
|Jennifer Harnett
|3.23
|the Ozarks
|David DeGeus
|3.31
|the South
|Max Obermiller
|3.49
|Thomas Moore
|Monty Hopkins
|3.39
|Transylvania
|Dave Doolin
|3.49
|Trinity (CT)
|Carlos Vega
|3.42
|Trinity (TX)
|Scott Trompeter
|3.60
|Tufts
|Adam Hoyt
|3.49
|Ursinus
|Mark Feinberg
|3.33
|UW-Eau Claire
|Anne Ryder
|3.43
|UW-LaCrosse
|Steven Mohs
|3.25
|UW-Whitewater
|Elise Knoche
|3.44
|Vassar
|Lisl Prater-Lee
|3.53
|Washington (MD)
|Mark Hill
|3.21
|Washington & Jefferson
|Matt Rochna
|3.53
|Washington & Lee
|Kami Gardner
|3.64
|WashU
|Brad Shively
|3.44
|Wellesley
|Bonnie Dix
|3.60
|Wesleyan
|Peter Solomon
|3.31
|Western Connecticut
|Jill Cook
|3.16
|Western New England
|Michelle Toner
|3.33
|Westfield State
|David Laing
|3.27
|Westminster
|Pat Smith
|3.37
|Wheaton (IL)
|Meghan Ayers
|3.61
|Wheaton (MA)
|Barrett Roberts
|3.43
|Whitman
|Jenn Blomme
|3.03
|Whittier
|Michael Jafari
|3.41
|Whitworth
|Steve Schadt
|3.47
|Widener
|Mark Yankovich
|3.45
|Wilkes
|Thomas Limouze
|3.57
|Willamette
|Brent Summers
|3.48
|William Paterson
|Ed Gurka
|3.68
|Williams
|Steven Kuster
|3.36
|Wittenberg
|Noah Moran
|3.54
|Wooster
|Rob Harrington
|3.54
|WPI
|Paul Bennett
|3.33
|York (PA)
|Eric Rasmussen
NAIA Men
|3.09
|Asbury
|Alex Keyser
|3.45
|Campbellsville
|Casey Bradstreet
|3.26
|Cumberlands
|Eric Skelly
|3.32
|Keiser
|Adam Epstein
|3.76
|Lincoln
|Johnathan Jordan
|3.21
|Lindsey Wilson
|Alicia Kemnitz
|3.22
|Milligan
|Spencer Scarth
|3.15
|Morningside
|Bryan Farris
|3.35
|Saint Ambrose
|Rob Miecznikowski
|3.55
|Saint Mary
|David Bresser
|3.44
|SCAD-Savannah
|William Pilczuk
|3.58
|St. Andrews
|Taylor Cooper
|3.00
|Tabor
|Nathan Duell
|3.78
|Thomas
|Don Feinberg
|3.04
|Union (KY)
|Rafael Forti
NAIA Women
|3.46
|Asbury
|Alex Keyser
|3.27
|Brenau
|Nate Rhoads
|3.63
|Campbellsville
|Casey Bradstreet
|3.50
|Columbia College
|Tolga Dogruyol
|3.54
|Cumberlands
|Eric Skelly
|3.55
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Laurissa Dalrymple
|3.45
|Keiser
|Adam Epstein
|3.77
|Lincoln
|Johnathan Jordan
|3.34
|Lindsey Wilson
|Alicia Kemnitz
|3.49
|Milligan
|Spencer Scarth
|3.40
|Morningside
|Bryan Farris
|3.60
|Olivet Nazarene
|Kelly Essler
|3.35
|Saint Ambrose
|Rob Miecznikowski
|3.64
|Saint Mary
|David Bresser
|3.10
|Saint Mary (NE)
|Terri Hermes
|3.80
|SCAD-Savannah
|William Pilczuk
|3.39
|Soka
|Adam Crossen
|3.34
|St. Andrews
|Taylor Cooper
|3.35
|Tabor
|Nathan Duell
|3.38
|Thomas
|Don Feinberg
|3.10
|Union (KY)
|Rafael Forti
|3.10
|Westmont College
|Jill Jones Lin
NJCAA Men
|3.41
|Barton County CC
|Jonathan Reeder
|3.04
|Iowa Central
|Joseph Plane
|3.18
|Iowa Lakes
|Todd Peters
|3.18
|Southwestern Oregon
|Sandra Bullock
NJCAA Women
|3.40
|Barton County CC
|Jonathan Reeder
|3.56
|Indian River
|Sion Brinn
|3.05
|Iowa Central
|Joseph Plane
|3.27
|Iowa Lakes
|Todd Peters
|3.48
|Southwestern Oregon
|Sandra Bullock
