4-Time World Champion Jeremy Stravius Announces Retirement from Swimming

French swimmer Jeremy Stravius has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. He’ll hang his suit up at 31-years old, just 6 months before a potential 3rd Olympic appearance.

Stravius was the 2011 World Champion in the 100 meter backstroke, and owns 3 Olympic medals as part of French relays – gold in 2012 in the 400 free relay, silver in 2012 in the 800 free relay, and silver in 2016 in the 400 free relay. He is in total 4-time World Champion (all in long course) and a 12-time European Champion (4 in long course, 8 in short course).

Stravius has continued to compete regularly, including this weekend at the Luxembourg Euro Meet where he was 25th in prelims of the 100 free (50.87), 6th in finals of the 50 fly (24.20), and 5th in finals of the 100 fly (53.09).

“When I got out of the water, I knew it was my last, Stravius said to the Courrier Picard in announcing his decision. “I have come to the end of the adventure and I am relieved to have made this decision. I did not take it lightly. I am sure of myself. I had reached a point where I had to stop. When it’s time, it’s time.”

He ranked 103rd in the inaugural season of the International Swimming League last fall, representing the D.C. Trident. That included picking up a win in the 50 backstroke in Naples in 23.13.

While Stravius’ sprint freestyle, 50 back, and 50 fly times have continued to improve into his late 20s, including a lifetime best in short course meters of 47.02 in December at what will be his last French Championships, he never again matched his 100 back time that won him a World Championship in 2011 at 23-years old.

The French Championships run from April 14th-19th where swimmers will attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Stravius was his country’s top-ranked 50 backstroker in long course in 2019, but in the Olympic 100 meter distance ranked just 6th-best. He also ranked 6th-best in the 100 free in 48.79, which could have been good enough for a prelims relay spot in Tokyo.