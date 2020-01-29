Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Remembering Kobe

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

The performances & pride Kobe exhibited as a member of @TeamUSA will never be forgotten. He supported & cheered on his fellow athletes. His power, tenacity, competitive spirit, leadership, & smile will live on forever. RIP Kobe, Gianna, & all who perished in today's tragedy. pic.twitter.com/uEpW3m7Daf — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) January 27, 2020

A true inspiration to athletes in all sports. His work ethic and passion was unmatched. RIP pic.twitter.com/FTeOtXG29K — Jason Lezak (@JasonLezak) January 26, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the news of @kobebryant's passing. Our thoughts go out to his family. Rest in peace, friend. 💕 pic.twitter.com/62JRekUJdd — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) January 26, 2020

The LA Current family is deeply sad and in shock to hear the news of the death of Kobe Bryant. An icon that was bigger than just our city. The Mamba Mentality lives through each and every one of us. Rest In Peace. ⚡️ — Los Angeles Current (@lacurrent_isl) January 27, 2020

