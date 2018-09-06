Harvard Diver, Kenyon Swimmer Named Top 30 for NCAA Woman of the Year

The field for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award has been whittled down to just 30: 10 from each of the NCAA’s 3 divisions. 1 swimmer and 1 diver have been included on that list.

Swimming & diving Top 30 Honorees, 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year:

Leung Jing, Harvard (diving)

Julia Wilson, Kenyon (swimming)

From a record 581 initial nominees, the field was first narrowed to 154, including 14 swimmers (and 1 water polo player), and now to 30; the next step will be to choose 9 finalists (3 from each Division) in early October. The top 30 will be honored at an awards banquet in October 28th in Indianapolis, which includes a weekend of service for those nominees in attendance, where the winner will be announced.

The award honors women who have excelled in academics, athletics, service, and leadership in college. To be eligible for the award, an athlete must have earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and completed eligibility in that sport in the 2017-2018 season.

Multiple aquatic atheltes have won this award, including most recently diver Kristin Day in 2015, and MIT swimmer Margaret Guo in 2016. Arizona swimmers Lacey Nymeyer and Justine Schluntz won back-to-back awards in 2009 and 2010, with thei rteammate Whitney Myers winning 2 years earlier in 2007 in an incredible run for the program.

