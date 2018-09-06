WV Flyer Tim Stollings Makes Verbal Commitment to Findlay

Prichard, West Virginia’s Tim Stollings has verbally committed to The University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Stollings is a West Virginia LSC Athlete Representative to USA Swimming. He will join Findlay’s class of 2023 next fall.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Findlay. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. Super pumped to tackle the future with UF Swim & Dive!!”

Stollings is homeschooled and starting his senior year. He swims year-round for Tri-County YMCA Wild Waves out of Scott Depot, WV, meaning he commutes over 100 miles round trip to swim practice each day. It’s no wonder, then that he’s “look[ing] forward to living in the dorms and being close to the pool” at Findlay next year.

At the 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April, Stollings placed 6th in the 100 fly with a lifetime-best 49.69. He also earned PBs in the 50 free and 100 back at that meet. A month prior he had won the 50 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly and come in 3rd in the 100 breast at the West Virginia LSC Short Course Championships. At this summer’s long course version of the state meet he won the 50 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM and was runner-up in the 100/200 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 49.69

100 back – 51.39

50 free – 21.40

100 breast – 1:00.20

Findlay won the 2018 Great Midwest & Mountain East Conference Championships. Stollings would have been an A-finalist in the 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 50 free.