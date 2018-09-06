Backstroker Rachel Sanqunetti Verbally Commits to Indiana State

Indiana State University women’s swimming and diving team scored its first verbal commitment for the class of 2023 when Arcadia, Indiana’s Rachel Sanqunetti announced her intention earlier this summer. Sanqunetti is a rising senior at Hamilton Heights High School and she swims year-round for Power Aquatics.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Indiana State University in the class of 2023! I chose ISU because of the great academic opportunities, the beautiful campus, and because Coach Matt and Coach Bex made me feel like I was part of the family. I can’t wait to be a Sycamore!!!”

Sanqunetti is a three-year varsity letter-winner at Hamilton Heights. Named MVP in her sophomore and junior years, she led the Huskies to back-to-back conference championships and was a member of the conference record-breaking medley relay squad. She qualified for the IHSAA State swim meet in the 100 back in 2018 and finished 28th. In club swimming, Sanqunetti is a Futures qualifier in the 100 back. She competed at the 2018 American Junior National Classic in Clearwater, Florida, swimming the 100 back, 200 free, and 200 back.

Sanqunetti has set numerous high school and club records in both SCY and LCM. Her top SCY times include:

50 back – 27.05

100 back – 57.76

200 back – 2:07.22

200 free – 1:56.50

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].