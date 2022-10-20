Hanover YMCA Swim Coach Given Permanent Ban by US Center for SafeSport

Editor’s note: There are multiple individuals named Zack Miller affiliated with the swimming community, even in the state of Pennsylvania. USA Swimming declined to provide a middle name for the banned individual described below.

Zachary “Zack” Miller, a swim coach from Hanover, Pennsylvania, has been banned by the US Center for Safesport for a violation of the USA Swimming and SafeSport Codes of Conduct.

Miller’s ban is currently listed as subject to appeal.

The US Center for Safesport lists four violations of the Code of Conduct:

Sexual Misconduct – involving a minor

Intimate Relationship – involving a Power Imbalance

Proactive Policy Violation

Social Media & Electronic Communication

Proactive Policy Violation is the term used for policies put in place by National Governing Bodies (USA Swimming) that set “professional boundaries, minimize the appearance of impropriety, and prohibiting grooming tactics.” While the public listing is not specific about which of these policies a coach has violated, it describes examples under Section IX.I of the Safesport Code for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

USA Swimming says that Miller was last affiliated with USA Swimming in 2021 as a coach member. Miller was the aquatics coordinator at the Hanover Area Family YMCA in central Pennsylvania, where he also served as the head coach of the dual-sanctioned YMCA/USA Swimming club swim team. According to his LinkedIn profile, Miller began that job in 2012.

He also began as an assistant swim coach at New Oxford High School in 2017.

Miller was a member of the varsity swim team of Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, where he graduated in 2017.

SwimSwam was unable to locate any criminal charges against Miller in the state of Pennsylvania.