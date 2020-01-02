Hagino Becomes A Father, Begins Training for 400 IM for Tokyo

25-year-old Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino brought in the New Year by becoming a father. The Japanese swimming ace’s new bride, singer/songwriter miwa, has given birth to the couple’s first child, although the gender and name have yet to be revealed.

The birth has already impacted Hagino, who told Asian media this week, “I feel like I need to work harder now. I have strong motivation now that my child has been born.”

Hagino is continuing his comeback journey after the 400m IM Olympic gold medalist took an almost 5-month hiatus from competitive swimming early in 2019 to tend to mind and body. He opted out of the Japanese trial meets last spring and, subsequently, the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, but has since re-committed to finding his mojo and speed in time to do his nation proud this year at the home-based Olympic Games.

Hagino raced both in November and December, taking on some non-IM events including the 200m backstroke and 200m breast. However, now just over 200 days away from the Olympics, Hagino is getting in full 400m IM training gear.