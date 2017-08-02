Gunnar Bentz talks Austin training trip (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 FLY

  • American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:55.64, Sebastien Rousseau, 2013
  1. GOLD- Gunnar Bentz, ABSC, 1:56.34
  2. SILVER- Miles Smachlo, UN-1, 1:57.73
  3. BRONZE- Bowen Gough, WAIS, 1:59.15

U.S. Olympian Gunnar Bentz of the University of Georgia led this race from start to finish. He took it out in 55.67 to lead by a body length early on. Michigan’s Miles Smachlo began to make up some ground on the final 50, but Bentz still won by a large margin with his 1:56.34 to Smachlo’s 1:57.73.

A tight battle for 3rd saw every other man in the field finish in the 1:59-low range. WAIS’ Bowen Gough (1:59.15) picked it up big time down the home stretch with a 29.95 to out-touch Louisville’s Zach Harting (1:59.26) and MOR’s Zach Brown (1:59.29). Gough had the fastest final 50 meters of the field and was the only man to break 30 seconds on that lap.

ERVINFORTHEWIN

I wish this guy to truly brake through on the international stage at one point ….he keeps grinding , thats a good sign .

4 hours 59 minutes ago
Dcrabbe6

He and prenot are the two swimmers who really deserved to be on the team

5 minutes 27 seconds ago
