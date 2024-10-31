Guilherme Camossato Puts Up 53.1 100 BR, 1:54.9 200 BR to Help TCU Top SMU in Men’s Dual

TCU vs SMU (MEN’S DUAL)

Friday, October 25, 2024

Fort Worth, TX

SCY (25 Yards)

Results

TEAM STANDINGS

TCU – 168.5 SMU – 131.5

TCU hosted SMU for a men’s dual meet over the weekend, emerging victorious in a 168.5-131.5 decision. The Horned Frogs kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, seeing Edgar Cicanci (22.39), Jadon Wuilliez (23.85), Nigel Forbes (20.44), and Peter Horton (19.46) combine for a 1:26.14. TCU managed to out-split SMU’s ‘A’ relay on all 4 legs.

Forbes was a big player for TCU individually as well. He won the 100 fly with a time of 47.69, marking a 1-2 finish by the Horned Frogs. Freshman Viktor Hristov came in 2nd with a 48.26. Forbes also won the 100 back, swimming a 48.23. The 100 back was another event wherein TCU was dominant, as Cicanci touched in a close 2nd with a 48.41, and Elliott Jones was 3rd in 48.59.

Forbes also swam the 50 free, where he came in 4th with a time of 20.83. The 50 free saw TCU’s Peter Horton and SMU’s Sage Sungail tie for 1st with a time of 20.16. Sungail was the winner of the 100 free later in the meet, swimming a 44.66. Horton came in 2nd in the 100 with a 45.36.

After his 2nd-place finish in the 100 back, Cicanci went on to win the 200 back in 1:46.59, touching out SMU’s Cotton Fields by 0.01 seconds. Cicanci opened up an early lead, splitting 51.78 on the first 100 to Fields’ 52.43. Fields only out-split Cicanci by 0.04 seconds on the 3rd 50, but came home well over half-a-second faster on the final 50, though he fell short by the slimmest of margins.

SMU’s Jack Forrest swept the distance events on the day. He kicked things off in the 1000 free, where he swam a 9:07.45. Forrest slightly negative split the race, swimming a 4:33.94 on the opening 500 yards, then coming home in 4:33.51 on the back half. He went on to win the 500 free later in the race as well, clocking a 4:27.27.

SMU’s Jack Hoagland was another standout at the meet, winning the 200 free and 200 IM. In the 200 free, Hoagland clocked a 1:36.40, winning the race by nearly 2 seconds. He went on to swim the 200 IM in 1:45.75, putting together a great back half with a 29.23 breast split and 25.30 free split.

Guilherme Camossato swept the breaststroke events on the day for TCU. Camossato first won the 100 breast in 53.13, later winning the 200 breast in 1:54.91. Jadon Wuilliez took 2nd in the 100 breast, swimming a 53.23. Geremia Freri took 2nd in the 200 breast with a 1:58.55. Freri also won the 200 fly, where he clocked a 1:46.51.

SMU’s Luke Sitz swept the diving events. In 1-meter, Sitz finished with a total score of 379.95. Sitz won 3-meter by nearly 20 points, ending with a score of 383.60.

The meet concluded with another relay victory for TCU. The Horned Frogs’ ‘A’ 400 free relay team of Luke Dimiceli (45.04), Wuilliez (43.88), Cicanci (45.91), and Horton (43.53) combined for a 2:58.36.