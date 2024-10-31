2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series – Singapore: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP-Singapore

Thursday, October 31th – Saturday, November 2nd

Shanghai, China

Prelims at 9:30 am local (9:30 pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30 pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Well, Folks, we have come to the end of the line. We have arrived at the last stop on the three-leg tour that is the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

The international swimming community descends upon Singapore, the location of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships for the next three days as the World Cup series concludes.

The hunt for the overall win is tight amongst both the men and the women as Americans Regan Smith and Kate Douglass, both of whom have set World Records on this tour, will look to fight for the top position and be crowned champion.

A similar situation unfolds in the men’s race where Leon Marchand and Noe Ponti, who like the American pair has also set a new World Record, will look to duke it out for the crown but will have to fend off the likes of Qin Haiyang, Pieter Coetze, and Duncan Scott.

However, the series results won’t be official until the end of the meet, and there are plenty of interesting races to start us off on.

To begin with, two of the younger American stars, Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, will make their series debut in this session’s very first event, the Women’s 400 free, where the pair will look to make the final alongside top seed Mary-Sophie Harvey.

The men’s event, which sees five heats starts off with a bang as heat one is slated to have both Leon Marchand and Rafael Miroslaw compete, as both are entered with no time and will look to put up fastest enough times to make the final and potentially push out the likes of Kieran Smith, Duncan Scott, Junwoo Kim and Pan Zhanle.

From the 400 free, we move into the Women’s 50 Back, where Smith will be hunting to erase the second Kaylee McKeown record from the books as she attempts to pass the 25.36 World Cup record set by the Aussie at the Shanghai stop, and if that record is in sight then so to is the World Record set back in 2022 by Maggie MacNeil.

Speaking of World Cup Records, Ponti, who in addition to the World Record in the 50, also owns the World Cup record in the 100 fly and will look to keep himself in contention for the series win by entering the final in the middle lanes. Also on the outside looking, in reference to the series win is Douglass, who is entered in the 200 breast/100 IM double, with the former swim being her first time swimming the 200 breast as the world record holder.

The prelims session will be viewable to most fans on the World Aquatics Recast page (for a fee), which can be accessed below. For more information, read here.

WOMEN’S 400 Free– Prelims

World Record: 3:51.30 – Li Bingjie , CHN (2022)

, CHN (2022) World Cup Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

World Junior Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 Free– Prelims

World Record: 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel, FRA (2012)

World Cup Record: 3:32.77 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 Back– Prelims

World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Cup Record: 25.36 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2025)

, AUS (2025) World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis, ITA (2024)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 Back– Prelims

World Record: 1:45.63 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)

World Cup Record: 1:46.11 – Arkady Vyachanin, RUS (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:48.02 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 Fly– Prelims

World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)

World Cup Record: 2:00.78 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:02.71 – Chen Luying, CHN (2024)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 Fly– Prelims

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Cup Record: 48.40 – Noe Ponti , SUI (2024)

, SUI (2024) World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 Breast – Prelims

World Record: 2:14.16 – Kate Douglass , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Cup Record: 2:14.16 – Kate Douglass , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) World Junior Record: 2:14.70 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2022)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 Breast – Prelims

World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich, NIA (2021)

World Cup Record: 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh, RSA (2009)

World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cersuolo, ITA (2021)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 Free – Prelims

World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)

World Cup Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)

World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasyia Shkurdai, NIA (2020)

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 Free – Prelims

World Record: 20.16 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Cup Record: 20.48 – Vladimir Morozov, RUS (2018)

World Junior Record: 20.98 – Kenzo Simons, NED (2019)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 IM– Prelims

World Record: 56.51 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)

World Cup Record: 56.51 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2017)

World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasyia Shkurdai, NIA (2020)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 IM– Prelims

World Record: 49.28 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Cup Record: 50.26 – Vladimir Morozov, RUS (2018)

World Junior Record: 50.63 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

Top 8: