Group of Women’s Sport Icons Seeks ‘Science-Based Approach to Trans Inclusion’

A group of Olympians, high-profile female athletes, and women’s sports advocates are calling for a science-based approach that balances the inclusion of trans athletes with fair opportunities within women’s sports.

Policies on transgender athletes have become a hot-button issue, with some arguing for the rights of transgender athletes to compete and others raising concerns about fair competition between transgender and cisgender athletes.

Most recently, President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating that public schools allow equal opportunities for transgender students, specifically mentioning youth sports and locker room access.

The Women’s Sports Policy Working group, made up of women’s sports advocates and many high-profile athletes, is supporting that executive order, but calling for Biden and Congress to limit participation for transgender women who have “experienced all or part of male puberty,” according to USA Today.

“We fully support the Biden executive order, ending LGBT discrimination throughout society, including employment, banking, family law and public accommodations,” said Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer and women’s sports advocate Nancy Hogshead-Makar in the USA Today story. “Competitive sports, however, are akin to pregnancy and medical testing; these areas require a science-based approach to trans inclusion. Our aim has been on protecting the girls’ and women’s competitive categories, while crafting accommodations for trans athletes into sport wherever possible.”

Per USA Today, the group pointed out a patchwork of varying state rules on sport participation for transgender athletes, calling for national clarity and a more unified approach to participation.

“There have been so many different approaches to this issue, from all-inclusion no matter what to all-exclusion no matter what,” said tennis star Martina Navratilova.

Another member of the working group, Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Donna de Varona, said that the extreme positions are preventing progress on actual solutions – creating a need for the working group.

“We’re interested in starting a dialogue and creating policies where we can find a solution,” she told USA Today. “No one else is doing this. No one else is focusing on a solution. The extreme positions are keeping us from focusing on a fair, science-based solution. All of us have benefited from sport and we’re just trying to help.”

The group also includes Women’s Sports Foundation CEO Donna Lopiano, law professor Doriane Coleman and National Scholastic Athletics Foundation founding board member Tracy Sunlun, in addition to Navratilova, de Varona, and Hogshead-Makar.