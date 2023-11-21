Gretchen Walsh, Chris Guiliano Highlight ACC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano was selected the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh earned her third Women’s Swimmer of the Week award. UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montaño repeated as the Women’s Diver of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler and ND’s Carlo Lopez Hernandez shared Men’s Diver of the Week laurels.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame, Douglassville, Pennsylvania

Guiliano won the 50 free (18.84), 100 free (41.40), and 200 free (1:32.14), while setting school records in the 50 and 100. He also earned an NCAA A cut in the 100 as one of two male swimmers at the meet to earn an individual A cut. The junior’s LCM 100 free time of 47.98 was more than two seconds under the Olympic Trials cut. The U.S. national team member was also a part of three school relay records in the 200 free (1:24.61), 400 free (2:48.77), and 400 medley (3:05.53) relays.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia, Nashville, Tennessee

Walsh swam two of the fastest times ever recorded as she led Virginia to a first-place finish at the Tennessee Invite. Walsh set an unofficial American, NCAA & US Open record in the 100-yard butterfly during the women’s 100-yard freestyle event on the final night of the meet. Her historic time of 48.30 in the 100 fly broke Kate Douglass’s record set in March and was still the second-fastest time in the 100 free event. Walsh then closed out the meet with the fastest-ever 100 free relay split, going 45.18 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. She matched the NCAA record and improved her own American record with a time of 20.79 in the 50 free, which tied Maggie McNeil’s NCAA record from the 2023 NCAA Championships. Walsh cut .04 seconds off her own American record and UVA record in the event. The junior was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with a time of 1:33.69. Walsh blasted a UVA and meet record time of 1:41.32 to win the 200 free, as the Hoos took the top six spots in the A Final. Walsh was also part of the 400-yard free relay with the third-fastest 100 free time in UVA history, winning with a meet record time of 3:07.60.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVER OF THE WEEK

Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech, Fairfax, Virginia

Fowler took home first place in the 3-meter with 390.80 points. The freshman took fifth place in the 1-meter with a 349.55. He has posted NCAA qualifying scores in both events this season.

Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr. Notre Dame, Vancouver, Canada

Lopez-Hernandez set a school record with a score of 376.0 on the platform, earning first in the event. He posted a pair of third place finishes, scoring a 341.55 in the 1-meter

and a 377.65 in the 3-meter. The graduate student owns NCAA qualifying scores for all three diving events this season.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico

Vazquez Montaño swept the springboard events for the third time this season at the Tennessee Invitational, scoring 324.85 points to win the 1-meter and 356.80 in the 3

meter. The All-American diver posted NCAA qualifying scores in both dives.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State

Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State

Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina