Gretchen Walsh, Chris Guiliano Highlight ACC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano was selected the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh earned her third Women’s Swimmer of the Week award. UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montaño repeated as the Women’s Diver of the Week while Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler and ND’s Carlo Lopez Hernandez shared Men’s Diver of the Week laurels.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame, Douglassville, Pennsylvania
Guiliano won the 50 free (18.84), 100 free (41.40), and 200 free (1:32.14), while setting school records in the 50 and 100. He also earned an NCAA A cut in the 100 as one of two male swimmers at the meet to earn an individual A cut. The junior’s LCM 100 free time of 47.98 was more than two seconds under the Olympic Trials cut. The U.S. national team member was also a part of three school relay records in the 200 free (1:24.61), 400 free (2:48.77), and 400 medley (3:05.53) relays.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia, Nashville, Tennessee
Walsh swam two of the fastest times ever recorded as she led Virginia to a first-place finish at the Tennessee Invite. Walsh set an unofficial American, NCAA & US Open record in the 100-yard butterfly during the women’s 100-yard freestyle event on the final night of the meet. Her historic time of 48.30 in the 100 fly broke Kate Douglass’s record set in March and was still the second-fastest time in the 100 free event. Walsh then closed out the meet with the fastest-ever 100 free relay split, going 45.18 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. She matched the NCAA record and improved her own American record with a time of 20.79 in the 50 free, which tied Maggie McNeil’s NCAA record from the 2023 NCAA Championships. Walsh cut .04 seconds off her own American record and UVA record in the event. The junior was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with a time of 1:33.69. Walsh blasted a UVA and meet record time of 1:41.32 to win the 200 free, as the Hoos took the top six spots in the A Final. Walsh was also part of the 400-yard free relay with the third-fastest 100 free time in UVA history, winning with a meet record time of 3:07.60.
ACC MEN’S CO-DIVER OF THE WEEK
Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech, Fairfax, Virginia
Fowler took home first place in the 3-meter with 390.80 points. The freshman took fifth place in the 1-meter with a 349.55. He has posted NCAA qualifying scores in both events this season.
Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr. Notre Dame, Vancouver, Canada
Lopez-Hernandez set a school record with a score of 376.0 on the platform, earning first in the event. He posted a pair of third place finishes, scoring a 341.55 in the 1-meter
and a 377.65 in the 3-meter. The graduate student owns NCAA qualifying scores for all three diving events this season.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico
Vazquez Montaño swept the springboard events for the third time this season at the Tennessee Invitational, scoring 324.85 points to win the 1-meter and 356.80 in the 3
meter. The All-American diver posted NCAA qualifying scores in both dives.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State
Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State
Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina