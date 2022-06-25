Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims Second-Fastest 1500 Free Of Time

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final day of the 2022 World Championships, Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri swam the second-fastest men’s 1500 free of all time. His mark of 14:32.80 is faster than any other man in history besides Sun Yang, whose world record of 14:31.02 from the 2012 Olympic Games still stands.

Top Performers Of All-Time, Men’s 1500 Free:

Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 (2012) Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:32.80 (2022) Grant Hackett, Australia – 14:34.56 (2001) Florian Wellbrock, Germany – 14:36.15 (2018) Bobby Finke, United States – 14:36.70 (2022)

Despite the fact that he did not break Sun’s world record, Paltrinieri did take down his championship record time of 14:34.11 from the 2011 World Championships. Paltrinieri also broke his own European record time of 14:33.10, which was previously stood as the the second-fastest mark in history before today.

Paltrinieri took his race out very hard, being ahead of the world record line up until it eluded him in the last 50 meters of the race. This is because Sun closed his world record race in 25.68, which accounts for the majority of the time difference between him and Paltrinieri. Paltrinieri had the lead over the rest of the field, but instead of fading in the back half of the race like many of his other swims, he held on for the win this time around.

Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2022 World Championships Sun Yang, 2012 Olympic Games 50m 27.00 27.09 100m 28.57 28.71 150m 28.96 29.46 200m 29.14 29.05 250m 29.33 29.35 300m 29.32 28.97 350m 29.37 29.53 400m 29.35 29.34 450m 29.20 29.23 500m 29.20 28.89 550m 29.11 29.26 600m 29.33 29.27 650m 28.97 29.25 700m 29.17 29.34 750m 28.92 29.41 800m 29.25 29.30 850m 29.25 29.49 900m 29.24 29.38 950m 29.22 29.46 1000m 29.24 29.32 1050m 29.13 29.42 1100m 29.29 29.21 1150m 29.28 29.54 1200m 29.11 29.37 1250m 28.98 29.17 1300m 29.28 29.19 1350m 29.14 29.39 1400m 29.37 29.14 1450m 29.39 27.81 1500m 28.69 25.68 Total 14:32.80 14:31.02

At the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, Paltrinieri finished in a disappointing fourth, missing the podium. He was nearly 13 seconds faster today than his 14:45.01 time from the Olympics. At this year’s world championships, he previously raced in the 800 free, where he also missed the podium and finished fourth.

Today, the Italian distance legend finally bounced back to take victory.