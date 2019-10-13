Grabowski Lowers Own 200 Back Austrian Record En Route To World Cup Silver

FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – BERLIN

The final day of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series stop in Berlin saw 17-year-old Lena Grabowski lower her own Austrian national record en route to silver in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Entering this meet in Berlin, Grabowski’s personal best and national standard stood at the 2:10.27 notched at this year’s World Junior Championships. Splitting 1:03.88/1:06.39 there in Budapest, Grabowski’s time garnered her the silver and hacked off .65 from her former lifetime best of 2:10.92 logged this past April at the Graz Trophy.

Flash forward to tonight’s final and the teen fired off a speedy 2:10.06 to approach the 2:10 barrier and finished with a solid silver behind winner Taylor Ruck of Canada.

Ruck produced a fine performance of her own, stopping the clock in 2:08.21, a mark that would have placed 6th at this summer’s World Championships. On-fire Dutch ace Kira Toussaint rounded out the top 3 in Berlin tonight in a personal best mark of 2:11.79 this evening.

For Grabowski, splits on her swim the final included 1:04.29/1:05.77, reflecting she waited a little longer to pounce and make her move on the back half compared to her swim at the World Junior Championships.