Gorbenko Hacks 7+ Seconds Off Israeli Record In 400 IM

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

16-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko fired off a new Israeli national record in the women’s 400m IM over the weekend. While competing at the first stop of the 2020 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat meet in Nice, France, Gorbenko clocked a time of 4:41.48 for a big-time personal best.

En route to grabbing the bronze behind winner Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and silver medalist Fantine Lesaffre of France, Gorbenko hacked more than 6 seconds off of her previous lifetime quickest of 4:47.58. That former national record was put in place at the Marseille stop of this same tour last year.

Below are comparative splits for Gorbenko’s 2 different performances, marked by a big difference of almost 4 seconds on the final 100m:

Old Record of 4:47.58 = 1:03.34/1:15.56/1:21.35/1:07.33

New Record of 4:41.48 = 1:04.02/1:13.89/1:20.15/1:03.42

Alongside Gorbenko in the 400m IM final here in Nice was teammate Lea Polonsky, just 17 years of age. She, too, dipped under Gorbenko’s previous 4:47.58 national record, stopping the clock in a time of 4:44.86 for a new lifetime best by over 3 seconds.

Earlier, Polonsky had established a new Isreali junior record in the 200m fly with a mark of 2:12.86, while Gorbenko hit a new Israeli junior record with her time of 55.36 in the 100 free.