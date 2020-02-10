Police Find Hidden Camera In Changing Room, Wisconsin Swim Instructor Fired

A 21-year-old swimming instructor in Waukesha, Wisconsin was fired after police found a camera that had been hidden inside an employee changing area.

ErieNewsNow reports that the instructor worked at Swimtastic Swim School in Waukesha. Last Wednesday (February 5), a female swim instructor was changing and noticed a tissue box in the changing room had a hole punched in it. She checked the box and found a camera inside it.

The girl, who is 17, alerted the 21-year-old male instructor, who went into the changing room and then told the girl he’d destroyed the camera. However, ErieNewsNow reports that the man “fled the business before police arrived.”

Police arrested the man, then executed a search warrant on his home, looking for the camera. Eventually, the 21-year-old confessed to using his personal phone as a camera (per ErieNewsNow) and getting rid of the phone at the swim school.

The police later located the phone. Authorities say the camera was only used in the employee-only changing area. The local police said the 21-year-old had been teaching for about a year.

The swim school owner released a statement to media and said that the employee was immediately suspended and later terminated. The Swimtastic Swim School’s statement is below: